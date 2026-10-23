Quincy Craig is more valuable than what is shown on the box score.
Arizona's fifth-year running back is third on the team in rushing with 186 yards. Craig is behind Kedrick Reescano and Antwan Roberts for rushing yards at Arizona through six games.
However, Craig has a third of the carries (24) as Reescano (72) and only has 76 fewer yards than Arizona's leading rusher — and three fewer touchdowns.
At first glance, Craig appears underused, but the Los Angeles-area native has played the 14th-most offensive snaps at Arizona this season and has 51 special teams snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Craig is one of the Wildcats' top special teams players as a kick returner and coverage specialist.
Around 70% of the offensive snaps Craig plays are passes and the running back, who hails from a receiver background from his time at Mater Dei, has shown the last two seasons his ability to be an effective pass catcher, hauling in 22 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown since joining the Wildcats last season.
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"He's an explosive athlete and he's strong — and he's smart," said Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege. "He's a very savvy football player. You can put him in the slot and he understands routes and has great ball control and hand-eye coordination, body control."
Craig has been one of the Wildcats' top blockers and has protected quarterback Noah Fifita from opposing linebackers and defensive linemen from sacking him if the protection on the offensive line leaks.
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said the 5-10, 200-pound Craig "is such a stud."
"Quincy Craig is one of the best football players on our team," Brennan said ahead of the Wildcats' matchup with Iowa State in Tucson. "He's a selfless leader and he's got a great voice on our team and they totally respect him."
Craig takes pride in blocking, pass-catching and thriving in the special teams space.
"Just try to be a leader in those parts," Craig said. "I love competing and getting after it."
Craig scored his first touchdown of the season on a 40-yard run up the middle in the second half of the Wildcats' 52-31 win over West Virginia.
"Felt great," Craig said of the touchdown. "Just waiting for my time and being patient about it. Just keeping in the back of my mind, 'Patience, patience, patience.' It finally hit and made the most of my moment."
In Arizona's win over West Virginia, one of Craig's key blocks happened on the slant touchdown to wide receiver Isaiah Mizell. Craig picked up the blitz just in time for Fifita to fire a pass to Mizell for a 72-yard touchdown in the second half.
"That was him," Brennan said of Craig. "He had to step into the A-gap and take that linebacker head-on so Noah could deliver that ball. He's a complete football player, he's a great leader and he's one of those guys that I'm so glad he's a part of our football program."
Doege said, "The thing I've been most impressed with this year is how physical he's been, running people over."
"The protection piece has been lights out," Doege added. "He will step in there and knock somebody's head back. ... At the same time, when he gets on the edge and we have a chip protection, he's trying to break people's ribs.
"You never want anyone to get hurt in this profession, but when the whistle blows, we're out there to fight and whatever is legal, is legal. He's been extremely violent on the edge.
"Another part that goes under-appreciated is how much of a warrior and how much of an impact he's having on our special teams. That dude is a warrior and he plays the game the right way.
"We talk about it all the time, there's only one acceptable way to play the game and that's with violent intentions. Quincy Craig exemplifies that."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports