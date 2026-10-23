Craig takes pride in blocking, pass-catching and thriving in the special teams space.

"Just try to be a leader in those parts," Craig said. "I love competing and getting after it."

Craig scored his first touchdown of the season on a 40-yard run up the middle in the second half of the Wildcats' 52-31 win over West Virginia.

"Felt great," Craig said of the touchdown. "Just waiting for my time and being patient about it. Just keeping in the back of my mind, 'Patience, patience, patience.' It finally hit and made the most of my moment."

In Arizona's win over West Virginia, one of Craig's key blocks happened on the slant touchdown to wide receiver Isaiah Mizell. Craig picked up the blitz just in time for Fifita to fire a pass to Mizell for a 72-yard touchdown in the second half.

"That was him," Brennan said of Craig. "He had to step into the A-gap and take that linebacker head-on so Noah could deliver that ball. He's a complete football player, he's a great leader and he's one of those guys that I'm so glad he's a part of our football program."

Doege said, "The thing I've been most impressed with this year is how physical he's been, running people over."

"The protection piece has been lights out," Doege added. "He will step in there and knock somebody's head back. ... At the same time, when he gets on the edge and we have a chip protection, he's trying to break people's ribs.

"You never want anyone to get hurt in this profession, but when the whistle blows, we're out there to fight and whatever is legal, is legal. He's been extremely violent on the edge.