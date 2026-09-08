The NFL season is upon us!
The season kicks off Wednesday night, when the defending champion Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots for a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl.
The following evening, the NFL has a game in the Land Down Under, where the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.
The bulk of the Week 1 action takes place on Sunday, with games starting at 10 a.m. and the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game as the nightcap for Sunday Night Football. The first Monday Night Football game of the season is the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos.
There’s a handful of Tucson natives and former Arizona Wildcats playing in the NFL this season. Recently, Tucsonan and former Wildcat Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who played for the Giants as a linebacker-safety hybrid last season, was waived by the Buffalo Bills; same with ex-Salpointe Catholic offensive lineman Bruno Fina.
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After he was drafted by the Seahawks in the seventh round, UA cornerback Michael Dansby was waived just before the season, but signed with Seattle’s practice squad.
As the NFL season gets going, here’s a look at Tucsonans and ex-Wildcats on active 53-man NFL rosters:
Jacob Cowing, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Connection to Tucson: Cowing played at the UA from 2022-23
The rundown: A hamstring injury sidelined the second-year receiver and returner. As a rookie in 2024, he appeared in 15 games for San Francisco and had four catches for 80 yards. Cowing, who owns Arizona’s all-time single-season receiving touchdowns record, was used primarily on special teams and had 28 punt returns for 245 yards.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders
Connection to Tucson: Played one season (one game) for the Wildcats in 2024
The rundown: After the Commanders traded Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, Croskey-Merritt became one of Washington’s premier running backs, along with Jeremy McNichols.
Croskey-Merritt was named Rookie of the Week four times this season, and the seventh-round running back — nicknamed Bill — had 175 carries for 875 yards and eight touchdowns; he finished 15th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. Croskey-Merritt's rushing yards and touchdowns were the most by a former Wildcat in the NFL since Paul Robinson (Bijan Robinson's great-uncle) in 1968.
Nick Folk, K, Atlanta Falcons
Connection to Tucson: Folk played at the UA from 2003-06
The rundown: The 41-year-old Folk is the only Wildcat from the Mike Stoops era still in the NFL. Folk was 28 for 29 on field goals and 22 for 22 on PATs last season.
Folk was 7 for 8 on field-goal attempts longer than 50 yards last season. Folk made a career-long 58-yard field goal against the Dolphins. His 106 points were the 21st-best in the NFL regular season. Folk’s 85% field-goal rate ranks 25th in NFL history. He turns 42 in November.
Ayden Garnes, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Connection to Tucson: Played a season for the Wildcats in 2025
How he’s performing: Garnes, who transferred to Arizona from West Virginia last season, was one of Tampa Bay’s biggest surprises as an undrafted free agent. Garnes had a 47-yard pick-six against the New York Jets in his preseason debut. Garnes discovered he made the Buccaneers’ roster while driving to Olive Garden.
Dalton Johnson, DB, Las Vegas Raiders
Connection to Tucson: Played five seasons for the Wildcats from 2021-25
The rundown: The fourth-round pick — one of four UA defensive backs drafted earlier this year — will be a backup strong safety and special teams contributor to start the season. Johnson will be the backup to seven-year veteran and safety Jeremy Chinn.
Tyler Loop, K, Baltimore Ravens
Connection to Tucson: Loop kicked at the UA from 2020-24
The rundown: Loop, who was the first Arizona kicker drafted since Folk in 2007, was 30 for 34 on field goals and 44 for 46 on PATs in his rookie season. Loop was in line to send the Ravens to the playoffs with a 44-yard walk-off field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football and the final game of the regular season, but the kick was wide right. Before the miss, Loop was a perfect 8 for 8 on field goals between 40-49 yards.
After the game, Loop took accountability and said, "I just mishit the ball. ... For it to end like that, it sucks."
Loop was 5 for 8 on field goals during preseason this year. The Ravens recently signed veteran kicker Jake Moody to increase the competition, but Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told reporters, “I don’t think he’s missed a kick since we brought Jake in.”
Roy Lopez Jr., DT, Arizona Cardinals
Connection to Tucson: Lopez played at the UA in 2020, and his father, Roy Lopez Sr., was a head coach at Sunnyside High School from 2016-18. Lopez also played at New Mexico State when the Aggies won the Arizona Bowl in 2017.
The rundown: The Gilbert native recorded 30 tackles and two sacks in his only season with the Lions. Lopez had 28 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery with the hometown Cardinals two years ago and is back with the franchise he played for in 2023-24.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers
Connection to Tucson: McMillan played for the UA from 2022-24
The rundown: The highest-selected offensive player from Arizona in NFL Draft history — and the highest-drafted receiver in Carolina history — lived up to the hype and led the Panthers with 1,014 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
McMillan, the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, became the first ex-Wildcat to finish a season with 1,000-plus receiving yards since Rob Gronkowski in 2017. McMillan became the first UA receiver to have 1,000-plus receiving yards since Vance Johnson in 1989.
McMillan hauled in his first touchdown grab against the Dallas Cowboys last October. McMillan accounted for 25% of Carolina’s targets in the regular season.
Jordan Morgan, OL, Green Bay Packers
Connection to Tucson: Morgan graduated from Marana High School in 2019 and played at the UA from 2019-23
The rundown: The former first-round pick played four different positions on Green Bay's offensive line. Morgan played 358 snaps at right guard, 191 snaps at left guard, 148 snaps at right tackle and 51 snaps at left tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Morgan, a third-year offensive lineman, is returning to left tackle this season.
Lathan Ransom, DB, Carolina Panthers
Connection to Tucson: Ransom played at Salpointe Catholic from 2017-19
The rundown: Ransom had 51 tackles and an interception in his first season in the NFL last year. Ransom had a career-high 11 tackles in the Panthers' 31-28 win over the Rams in November. Ransom had a costly unnecessary roughness penalty in the final minutes of the Panthers' loss to New Orleans, but redeemed himself the following week with a game-sealing interception against Tampa Bay.
Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Connection to Tucson: Robinson played at Salpointe Catholic from 2016-19
The rundown: Robinson led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,298), which is also a Falcons franchise record. Robinson eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark in his homecoming game against the Cardinals in Glendale. His 1,478 rushing yards ranked fifth in the NFL this past season. Robinson was named a Pro Bowler for the second straight season — and an All-Pro selection for the first time in his career.
This offseason, Robinson signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $75 million with $51 million guaranteed. Robinson’s jersey number (5) at Salpointe was recently retired by the school.
Christian Roland-Wallace, DB, Kansas City Chiefs
Connection to Tucson: Roland-Wallace played at the UA from 2019-22
The rundown: Roland-Wallace, who finished his collegiate career at USC, had 34 tackles and an interception last season for Kansas City.
Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Miami Dolphins
Connection to Tucson: Savaiinaea played at the UA from 2022-24
The rundown: Savaiinaea played all 982 of his offensive snaps at left guard last season and surrendered a team-worst eight sacks and 45 quarterback pressures; the second-most had four sacks and 25 pressures. Savaiinaea, who was a second-round pick, had the worst offensive PFF grade (28.4) for the Dolphins last season.
Genesis Smith, DB, Los Angeles Chargers
Connection to Tucson: Played six seasons for the Wildcats from 2020-25
The rundown: The free safety drafted in the fourth round will have a backup role in a Chargers defense led by All-Pro safety Derwin James. Smith was one of the top ballhawks for the Chargers in training camp.
Treydan Stukes, DB, Las Vegas Raiders
Connection to Tucson: Played six seasons for the Wildcats from 2020-25
The rundown: Stukes is expected to start at either safety or slot cornerback as a rookie for the Raiders. Stukes took first-team reps with the Raiders in training camp, and the versatility he gained at Arizona, playing multiple positions in the defensive secondary, gives Las Vegas a Swiss-Army knife as a defensive back.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports