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The NFL season is upon us!

The season kicks off Wednesday night, when the defending champion Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots for a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl.

The following evening, the NFL has a game in the Land Down Under, where the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

The bulk of the Week 1 action takes place on Sunday, with games starting at 10 a.m. and the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game as the nightcap for Sunday Night Football. The first Monday Night Football game of the season is the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos.

There’s a handful of Tucson natives and former Arizona Wildcats playing in the NFL this season. Recently, Tucsonan and former Wildcat Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who played for the Giants as a linebacker-safety hybrid last season, was waived by the Buffalo Bills; same with ex-Salpointe Catholic offensive lineman Bruno Fina.

After he was drafted by the Seahawks in the seventh round, UA cornerback Michael Dansby was waived just before the season, but signed with Seattle’s practice squad.

As the NFL season gets going, here’s a look at Tucsonans and ex-Wildcats on active 53-man NFL rosters:

Jacob Cowing, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Connection to Tucson: Cowing played at the UA from 2022-23