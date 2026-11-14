Thousands of Arizona Wildcats fans and UA students gathered on the UA mall in the wee hours Saturday morning for a party hosted by Wildcat legend Rob Gronkowski and FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show.
It was the prelude to a long, eventual day on campus leading up to the Utah-Arizona football game slated to kick off at 8:30 p.m.
Follow along here for updates throughout the day and the game.
Scenes from ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ on the UA Mall
My first iPhone alarm started chiming at 6:20 a.m. Saturday.
That’s not normal for an Arizona football gameday with an 8:30 p.m. kickoff.
But these are not normal times.
FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show was in town for No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona. The FAA computer malfunction threw the college football schedule into chaos.
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As such, what was shaping up as a long day became even longer. But that’s OK. What else is there to do on an immaculate fall Saturday in Tucson?
I made my way to campus to check out the scene for “Big Noon Kickoff.” I arrived about 7:30 a.m. It felt like a frat party that had been raging for several hours. It’s entirely possible that the UA students who were cheering and dancing and drinking adult beverages had been up all night. Many probably were.
The UA smartly created and passed out political-campaign-style posters with a message we can all support: “Vote Fifita for Heisman.” Another sign read, “Free RJ Godfrey.”
As the show got underway, Rob Gronkowski — the greatest hype man who ever lived — made a grand entrance: He was carried on a throne through the thousands of fans who had gathered just north of the UA Mall.
Gronkowski led and drew massive cheers. The loudest boos were heard every time “Big Noon Kickoff” host Rob Stone mentioned that the Utah-UA kickoff had been pushed back three hours to 8:30.
Sporting a “BTFD” baseball cap, Gronkowski addressed the crowd. He had sage advice: The fans here needed an “afternoon power nap” to reboot for the late-night game. He also reminded everyone to hydrate.
A little bit later, UA coach Brent Brennan and quarterback Noah Fifita arrived. Fifita lauded the program’s supporters: “We got the whole city behind us, showing up at 5 in the morning.”
Regarding the kickoff being pushed back, Brennan said he and his team would be unaffected: “Put it down in the parking lot and let’s go play!”
Fifita then passed a football to Gronkowski, who passed the metaphorical “Gronk Spike” baton back to Fifita. The fifth-year quarterback slammed the ball into the turf.
I arrived back home in time to catch the end of the show. Standing atop the Modelo balcony, Gronkowski spiked and obliterated a watermelon with Utah “U” logos on it.
“I love you Arizona!” Gronkowski bellowed. “Bear Down! Go Cats!”
The crowd roared one last time.
— Michael Lev
Arizona vs. Utah kickoff time pushed back to 8:30 p.m.
No. 23 Arizona's primetime matchup with No. 2 Utah has been pushed back three hours to 8:30 p.m. on Fox, the Big 12 announced.
The original kickoff time for Arizona versus Utah was set for 5:30 p.m., but the kickoff time was extended to accommodate Utah's travel schedule.
Utah was grounded for several hours in Salt Lake City after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declared a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, which was lifted Friday night.
Utah was one of several college football teams enduring travel issues, along with Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Baylor, Auburn, Tulane, Kansas State, Purdue, Washington, Minnesota and Oregon State, according to The Athletic.
Read the full story here.
Arizona’s stats heading into the game
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Fifita | 224-307-5 | 2,794 | 21 | 94
Anderson | 10-15-2 | 112 | 0 | 32
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Reescano | 99 | 373 | 7 | 3.8 | 41.4
Roberts | 43 | 284 | 2 | 6.6 | 35.5
Craig | 41 | 264 | 2 | 6.4 | 29.3
Fifita | 68 | 135 | 4 | 2 | 15
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Mizell | 40 | 753 | 7 | 18.8 | 83.7
Richardson | 33 | 448 | 0 | 13.6 | 89.6
Spivey | 22 | 314 | 4 | 14.3 | 62.8
Phelps | 23 | 291 | 3 | 12.7 | 32.3
Hunter | 17 | 207 | 1 | 12.2 | 29.6
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Brown | 57 | 0.5 | 0 | 1 | 0
Hartzog | 39 | 0.5 | 0 | 0 | 0
Chapa | 38 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 1
Molette | 38 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0
Blomstrom | 36 | 2.5 | 0 | 0 | 1
Read the full report here.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports