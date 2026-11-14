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Thousands of Arizona Wildcats fans and UA students gathered on the UA mall in the wee hours Saturday morning for a party hosted by Wildcat legend Rob Gronkowski and FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show.

It was the prelude to a long, eventual day on campus leading up to the Utah-Arizona football game slated to kick off at 8:30 p.m.

Follow along here for updates throughout the day and the game.

Scenes from ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ on the UA Mall

My first iPhone alarm started chiming at 6:20 a.m. Saturday.

That’s not normal for an Arizona football gameday with an 8:30 p.m. kickoff.

But these are not normal times.

FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show was in town for No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona. The FAA computer malfunction threw the college football schedule into chaos.

As such, what was shaping up as a long day became even longer. But that’s OK. What else is there to do on an immaculate fall Saturday in Tucson?

I made my way to campus to check out the scene for “Big Noon Kickoff.” I arrived about 7:30 a.m. It felt like a frat party that had been raging for several hours. It’s entirely possible that the UA students who were cheering and dancing and drinking adult beverages had been up all night. Many probably were.