In reality, the game wasn't that close. If the score were kept on timely plays and breaks, the Sun Devils would have won in a rout.

"It seems like we couldn't make a play, and they made 'em all," a red-eyed UA coach Mike Stoops said afterward. "They made all the plays."

Maybe that's what happens when one team is a bowl regular and the other hasn't been since 1998. Winning has seemingly become second nature for Arizona State, as much a part of the college experience as Mill Avenue and Tempe Town Lake. The Devils are headed to a bowl game, possibly even the Fiesta Bowl, provided they make the Bowl Championship Series today.

Arizona still views the postseason as someplace exotic, even if the games they would have likely made — the Las Vegas Bowl, the Sun Bowl, the Emerald Bowl — wouldn't have required Arizona so much as a layover.

"They're used to winning," UA linebacker Spencer Larsen said of ASU. "They go and do the things that need to be done to win. When a team gets used to that and a team learns how to do that, it becomes natural to them."

Arizona was skittish against the Sun Devils for the second time in as many years. UA quarterback Willie Tuitama was intercepted twice — once in the end zone — and fumbled once. The Wildcats' old nemesis — red-zone scoring — came back in spades. Arizona scored on just three of its five chances inside the 20.

Arizona State (10-2, 7-2) countered by making plays.