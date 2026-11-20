“At the end of the day, my whole mindset was how can I get back as fast and as confidently as possible? I wasn’t going to let the injury deter me and have me second-guessing anything. That was my mindset.”

The young guys were indeed balling.

Mizell leads the Wildcats with 47 catches for 868 yards and nine touchdowns. Richardson has 40 receptions for 542 yards and a touchdown this season.

“I take a little bit of credit to the fact that I called it this offseason. I said they were my two breakout candidates this whole time. They worked their tails off to get to where they’re at. It’s awesome to see. They’re as special as it gets. I said it last year that when they came in, they gave me new juice and new energy and kept me alive. Their confidence is on a whole ‘nother level. Those are special dudes. It’s cool to see.”

Hunter doesn’t mind doing the dirty work as a perimeter blocker to showcase the talents of Mizell and Richardson. Blocking is a craft Hunter doesn’t take lightly either.

“This whole year, if you turn on the tape, you can see my blocking has improved tremendously,” Hunter said. “I pride myself in my blocking a lot. I’ve gone out of my way to be as physical as I can, especially with the DBs. They don’t want to get hit over and over and over again.

“It’s a choice to have that mentality, to be violent every play, to be physical every play. I learned, every time I have a chance to blow up somebody or block somebody, my goal is to get them as far away as possible or put them on the bench or put them on the ground. My mentality in the blocking game is no different than my mentality in catching the football.”