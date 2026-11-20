Arizona wide receiver Chris Hunter has been a mainstay in the UA offense for the last three seasons, but two years had passed between his two most recent 100-yard performances.
Since the New Orleans native joined the Wildcats in 2022, he has 85 catches for 1,021 yards and six touchdowns.
Hunter’s six-catch, 119-yard performance in Arizona’s 40-39 loss to No. 2 Utah put him over the 1,000-yard mark in his career. Hunter’s performance last week “wasn’t that surprising to me,” he said.
“It was about opportunity and getting touches,” Hunter said. “They wanted to key up on (Giovanni Richardson and Isaiah Mizell) for their performances from the past few weeks. It made it easy to go out there and play my game.”
Hunter, who has been a part of Arizona’s starting receiving trio since the second half of the 2024 season, was held out for a few weeks after suffering a knee injury in the first half of Arizona’s Big 12 home opener against Cincinnati. Richardson and Tre Spivey also went down with injuries in the first half — the latter being a season-ending foot injury.
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“With the ups and downs he’s had with injuries, it was nice to see him get going,” Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege said of Hunter. “He’s an absolute stud and we’re excited that he’s back healthy and contributing at a high level.”
A knee injury, especially in his last season playing for the Wildcats, “at first it could get to you, but obviously I have a great staff and a great crew around me that always kept me locked in,” Hunter said.
“I lean back on the lord at the end of the day and I know his goals and purposes are beyond my comprehension,” Hunter said. “I focused on that. From there, it’s about giving back to the team. If I’m out and the young guys are balling and they need help, that’s what I’m there for.
“At the end of the day, my whole mindset was how can I get back as fast and as confidently as possible? I wasn’t going to let the injury deter me and have me second-guessing anything. That was my mindset.”
The young guys were indeed balling.
Mizell leads the Wildcats with 47 catches for 868 yards and nine touchdowns. Richardson has 40 receptions for 542 yards and a touchdown this season.
“I take a little bit of credit to the fact that I called it this offseason. I said they were my two breakout candidates this whole time. They worked their tails off to get to where they’re at. It’s awesome to see. They’re as special as it gets. I said it last year that when they came in, they gave me new juice and new energy and kept me alive. Their confidence is on a whole ‘nother level. Those are special dudes. It’s cool to see.”
Hunter doesn’t mind doing the dirty work as a perimeter blocker to showcase the talents of Mizell and Richardson. Blocking is a craft Hunter doesn’t take lightly either.
“This whole year, if you turn on the tape, you can see my blocking has improved tremendously,” Hunter said. “I pride myself in my blocking a lot. I’ve gone out of my way to be as physical as I can, especially with the DBs. They don’t want to get hit over and over and over again.
“It’s a choice to have that mentality, to be violent every play, to be physical every play. I learned, every time I have a chance to blow up somebody or block somebody, my goal is to get them as far away as possible or put them on the bench or put them on the ground. My mentality in the blocking game is no different than my mentality in catching the football.”
Hunter has three games left in his career: Saturday evening — when the 19th-ranked Wildcats battle Kansas State in Manhattan — along with the Territorial Cup next Saturday in Tucson and the bowl game. It’s three more opportunities for Hunter to share the field with Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, who came to the UA at the same time in 2022.
Before Fifita became the starter in his second season, the Arizona star quarterback and Hunter were a standout tandem with Arizona’s second-string offense in the spring and training camp. Hunter recalled calling his father to hype up Fifita as a potential breakout player for Arizona.
“ ‘Noah Fifita is making throws like I’ve never seen. He’s the most accurate quarterback I’ve ever seen,’ ” Hunter told his father — and just a reminder: Hunter was high school teammates with Texas quarterback Arch Manning. “He wasn’t even the starter yet and people weren’t paying attention.
The throws he was making were incredible. … I could call my dad right now and he’d second that. I saw his potential and his greatness. He stayed within his process and is probably the hardest worker in this building. … I’m beyond blessed to be able to alongside a person like that.”
Hunter called Fifita “a one-of-one human being.”
“He’s probably the most humble dude you’ll ever meet,” Hunter said of Fifita. “He’s the most humble dude I personally know.”
Hunter, like Fifita, stayed at Arizona for the entirety of his career despite the change from former head coach Jedd Fisch to Brent Brennan. In the transfer portal era, Hunter was never tempted to leave Arizona, even with new coaching and an influx of new receivers. “Loyalty and adversity” is the best way Hunter could describe his time in Tucson.
“I’m probably one of very few guys that have stayed at a program for as long as I did,” Hunter said. “I’m so beyond blessed for that. Adversity, going through the ups and downs of injuries. It’s part of the game. … My whole life, I’ve always dealt with and overcame adversity. It became a part of my character.
“Never did I let it affect my confidence and who I am as a person. Just showing up day after day and knowing I am who I am and never letting the nicks and parts of the game get to me. Just keep going.”
Said Brennan: “Chris Hunter is a tremendous young man and he’s a leader on this football team. He’s an extremely hard worker. He’s got total respect of the team. He’s been that way since we got here.”
By the time Hunter ends his five-year career at Arizona, he’ll likely finish without ever leading the Wildcats in receiving. Those team receiving titles belonged to Jacob Cowing, Tetairoa McMillan, Kris Hutson and potentially Mizell. But “he’s been the voice for our (receivers) unit since I’ve been here.”
“He was a voice last year and really bought into what we’re trying to accomplish from a culture standpoint, a buy-in standpoint,” Doege said. “Chris has exemplified everything that we want from our players when it comes to mentality, accountability and a work ethic. The guys love him and the coaches love him, too.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports