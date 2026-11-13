"I was grateful for the opportunity. I was grateful to succeed," Beirne said. "All I had was catch the ball and throw it to Juron, and he did the rest."

Foles was stellar in his final Territorial Cup game, completing 35 of 51 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns. Criner caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, and Crump added six catches for 69 yards and a score. Carey ran for 92 yards and caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Osweiler, meanwhile, flashed bright and hot — but made mistakes.

Richardson intercepted him in the first quarter, returning the ball 40 yards to midfield. Grandon appeared to intercept a pass just before halftime, but the play was overturned following a video review.

No matter — as ASU drove to take the lead with 2 minutes remaining, Grandon made him pay. The Wildcats' redshirt freshman defensive back intercepted Osweiler at the UA 14 — and ran. By the time he was tackled at Arizona State's 46, more time was ticking off the clock.

"We could go 0-10, but this would still be our biggest goal — to take the Territorial Cup back," Grandon said. "This finished our season off."And, by then, the UA's kicking troubles were a thing of the past.

John Bonano missed two of his three field goal attempts, and Kyle Duganzic — charged with pinning the Sun Devils inside their 5-yard line late — instead punted through the back of the end zone.