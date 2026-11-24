Valladay’s 4-yard touchdown run made it 10-7 with 10:35 left in the half.

Arizona again advanced inside the 10-yard line on the subsequent possession but couldn’t come away with points.

On first-and-goal from the 5, linebacker Kyle Soelle tipped de Laura’s pass to the right side. Ro Torrence intercepted it in the end zone. Fisch dubbed the play “one of the worst play calls in Territorial Cup history.”

The Sun Devils then drove 80 yards in 15 plays, finishing the drive with a 4-yard TD pass from Bourguet to Elijhah Badger with 58 seconds to play in the half.

Arizona made enormous strides in Year 2 under Fisch. He viewed Friday’s win as just the next stop in an ongoing process – the next step toward something bigger and better.

“We really felt as if when we got here that we were going to have to ... build it from the ground up,” Fisch said. “And build it with players first and culture. We felt that it was going to take time. We didn’t know exactly where we were last year when we got here. We didn’t know exactly what the season was going to look like.

“The season ended, and we felt like going into the offseason we had a chance to do some really special things. We brought some really good players in here, and the players that stayed were committed to getting better.

“But ... the build is still the build. The build isn’t changing. We want to get better. We want to bring in more players, better players and keep building off of what we did.”

Extra points