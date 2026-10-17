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Arizona opens as a two-possession favorite for its homecoming matchup with Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson.

The Wildcats are 9.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is 50, according to Action Network. Arizona is 2-4 against the spread this season.

Arizona fell to Iowa State, 39-14, in the Big 12 opener in Ames last season. Iowa State (3-3) lost to eighth-ranked BYU, 24-10, in Provo on Oct. 9 after beating West Virginia, 45-42, in Ames.

The Cyclones are led by first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers, who replaced current Penn State head coach Matt Campbell.

Iowa State is second-to-last in the Big 12 in total offense, averaging 359.7 yards per game — 181.5 rushing yards per contest. Arizona is seventh in the conference in total offense, averaging 456.5 yards per game.

The Cyclones are 12th in the Big 12 in total offense. After allowing 522 yards to West Virginia in Morgantown, the Wildcats fell to ninth in total defense. After entering last week with the third-best rushing defense in the Big 12, the Wildcats are now seventh.

Both teams are facing each other after bye weeks. Iowa State (3-3) lost to BYU in Provo after a shootout victory over West Virginia at home. The Wildcats (5-1) are off to their best start since 2014 after rattling off four straight wins over Northern Illinois, Washington State, Cincinnati and West Virginia.

This upcoming Saturday will be Iowa State's first game in Tucson since 1966.