Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 82
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Date: Dec. 6, 2008
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 31-10
What was reported at the time:
By Ryan Finley
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's football players were exiting Arizona Stadium following their 31-10 win over Arizona State when the thank-yous started.
"Thank you, Robby!" one fan screamed at tight end Rob Gronkowski.
"Thank you, No. 57," another bellowed at walk-on linebacker Jeremy Samoy.
"Number 75!" a third fan screamed at Joe Longacre, "Thanks."
The Arizona Wildcats took back the Territorial Cup, officially ended their decade-long streak of mediocrity, and gave fans something to celebrate Saturday, routing rival Arizona State behind a rousing, second-half comeback.
Following the game, Arizona (7-5, 5-4) accepted a bid to the Dec. 20 Las Vegas Bowl. The Wildcats will take on a Mountain West Conference team — likely BYU — in their first bowl game since 1998.
"It's like the start of a new era," defensive tackle Donald Horton said, adjusting his new Las Vegas Bowl cap. "Who knows? The next 10 years could be ours."
The Las Vegas Bowl, in less than two weeks, sets up a big day for Arizona fans. The Wildcats' men's basketball team takes on host UNLV at 1 p.m., followed by the bowl game at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Arizona needed just one good quarter to knock Arizona State (5-7, 4-5) out of the game and keep the Sun Devils from a bowl game for the first time since 2003.
The Wildcats scored 21 third-quarter points to overcome a 10-7 Arizona State lead and take control of a game that often teetered on the brink of disaster.
Mike Thomas capped the scoring binge with a 52-yard punt return that made it 28-10. Thomas caught Thomas Weber's punt on a few bounces at Arizona's 48-yard line. He started right, then cut left and toward the sideline. Sprung by a big block by Derick Barkum and a wall of defenders, Thomas punched in a game-changing touchdown. The Wildcats' senior wide receiver and special teams star thrust his fist into the air as he crossed the goal line.
"Mike has been the big-play guy his whole career," UA coach Mike Stoops said. "When Mike plays well, we play well."
The Wildcats started the period by making a defensive stop. Quarterback Willie Tuitama then led the Wildcats on an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive. He connected with wide receiver Delashaun Dean on a 10-yard slant route for the score. Jason Bondzio's PAT gave the Cats a 14-10 lead.
Arizona's defense then chipped in. Cornerback Marquis Hundley intercepted Rudy Carpenter on the UA's 20-yard line and returned it 47 yards, setting up another score.
"Marquis' pick was huge," Stoops said.
Tailback Nicolas Grigbsy then made it 21-10 with a 12-yard touchdown run. His jump-cut at the 5-yard line sprung a wide-open running lane.
Grigsby finished with 114 rushing yards on 22 carries. Tuitama hit on 25 of 37 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Gronkowski led the team with six catches for 95 yards.
The Wildcats shared Saturday night's victory with their beleaguered fan base - and with a nod to the past.
Fans began jumping the protective barriers and storming the field with 3 minutes 49 seconds remaining, just as the UA marching band belted out "Viva Las Vegas" for the first time. They stayed on the sidelines, packed as many as six-deep, until the final gun sounded.
Arizona's players and former players - like Chargers cornerback Antoine Cason - stayed to shake hands, pose for pictures and revel in some rare good fortune.
They piled into the home locker room to sing "Bear Down, Arizona" before heading back onto the field to pose for a team photo.
Arizona could have qualified for a bowl game in each of the last two seasons by beating Arizona State.
The Wildcats' luck changed this year. And they're headed to Vegas.
"It hasn't been an easy journey to overcome," Stoops said, "but I think we may be there."
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov. 28 game that will mark the rivals’ 100th meeting.
The 100th The Territorial Cup matchup is coming. We’re revisiting every single rivalry game, starting in 1899.
The first Arizona-ASU football matchup in 1899 was viewed as a rough-and-tumble contest where size and strength ultimately outweighed the Wildcats’ skill. Go back in time to 1899 with us.
Arizona football shut out Tempe Normal 12-0 in Tucson in 1902, winning the second meeting in what would become the Territorial Cup rivalry.
Arizona football’s win over ASU in 1914 made for back-to-back shut outs in the Territorial Cup match. In November, the teams will meet for the 100th time.
Arizona piled up 325 yards but needed a touchdown in the final two minutes to beat ASU 7-0 in their 1915 rivalry game.
Arizona overcame a Tucson downpour to crush ASU 59-0 in the fifth game of the UA-ASU football rivalry in 1919.
Arizona scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past ASU 13-3 in 1925, earning its first intercollegiate victory of the season.
Arizona's win in 1926 marked a significant victory in the Territorial Cup rivalry, with the Wildcats executing precise line plunges and effective punting.
Arizona's 1928 Territorial Cup win was marked by a dominant fourth quarter, where the Wildcats scored four touchdowns after a close first half.
The Arizona Wildcats dominated the 1929 game against Tempe Teachers 26-0, with early and late scoring drives.
In a hard-fought 1930 matchup, Arizona defeated Tempe 6-0 as the Wildcats’ defense stifled their opponent’s offense near the goal line multiple times.
The 1931 football game saw Arizona State Teachers College defeat the University of Arizona Wildcats 19-6, marking their first victory in the rivalry dating back to territorial days.
In the 1932 rivalry game, the Wildcats overcame a challenging first half to dominate in the second half, securing the win for UA after falling to Tempe the previous year.
Despite Tempe taking an early lead, the Wildcats roared back in the 1933 Territorial Cup game to win 26-7 before a crowd full of excited fans.
The 1934 Arizona Wildcats dominated Tempe Teachers College in a 32-6 victory played in Tucson before about 5,000 spectators.
Arizona dominated Tempe 26-0 in their season opener. The Wildcats controlled the game early, racking up yards and first downs while shutting down Tempe’s offense until the second quarter.
In the 1936 matchup at Tempe, Arizona overpowered the Bulldogs 18-0, relying mostly on running plays and solid defense.
An interception return was called back due to a fight in the stands during the 1937 opener, leading to two fans being banished and adding drama to the fourth-quarter action.
The 1941 matchup marked Arizona and Tempe’s first rivalry clash in four years and continued the Wildcats dominance in the series.
The 1942 matchup featured the Wildcats defeating the Tempe Bulldogs 23-0 in Tempe, marking Arizona’s third straight win of the season.
The Wildcats crushed Tempe in their 1946 season opener, showcasing a dominant offense and strong defense in front of 12,000 fans in Tucson.
Arizona pulled off a crucial win against the Sun Devils in 1947 with a late-game surge, scoring three touchdowns in the second half.
The Wildcats secured their 20th win over Tempe in 22 matchups with a mix of strong rushing and passing plays, gaining 396 yards of offense versus Tempe’s 232.
The 1949 game marked ASU's first big win over Arizona in 18 years, with the Sun Devils dominating 34-7 in front of a record crowd at Goodwin Stadium.
The 1950 game marked the second consecutive year the Sun Devils beat the Wildcats, a notable feat in their longstanding rivalry going back to 1899.
Arizona struggled from the start in 1951, with failed gambles and turnovers leading to a 20-0 deficit within minutes.
Arizona’s missed extra point attempts proved costly in the end as ASU managed to carve out a close 20-18 victory.
In 1953, the Arizona Wildcats defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 35-0, ending Tempe’s four-year dominance and highlighting standout performances by Kenny Cardella and Don Beasley.
In 1954, Arizona crushed Tempe 54-14 in Tucson, their biggest win since the 1946 rivalry game.
The 1955 game featured defensive battles and turnovers, with frequent fumbles and interceptions. But Arizona’s timely ball recoveries let them capitalize on mistakes and secure a narrow win over Tempe.
Arizona State achieved its first shutout against Arizona since their rivalry began in 1899 during the 1956 matchup.
The 1957 rivalry game featured Tempe defeating Arizona to cap an undefeated season.
Arizona State decisively defeated Arizona in Tucson during the 1958 rivalry game, marking the Sun Devils' third consecutive win in the series and one of their most dominant performances.
Arizona took an early 2-0 lead but was unable to capitalize further, falling behind after a field goal and being pressured by key turnovers that contributed to ASU’s points.
Underdog Arizona scored the game’s final 29 points to beat visiting ASU 35-7 in the 1960 Territorial Cup.
The Arizona Wildcats rallied from a 13-3 halftime deficit to secure a 22-13 victory over Arizona State, finishing their best season to that point at 8-1-1.
Arizona, considered an underdog, overcame a halftime deficit to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns and secure a 20-17 win over top-20-ranked Arizona State in the 1962 rivalry game.
Arizona's offense was limited to just 44 rushing yards and struggled with turnovers and missed scoring opportunities despite early promise.
The Arizona Wildcats defeated Arizona State, 30-6, in 1964, led by a dominant defensive performance including six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Arizona’s defense forced multiple turnovers in the 1965 matchup, recovering fumbles and pressuring ASU early, but the Wildcats failed to capitalize offensively, contributing to their seventh loss of the season.
The Wildcats dominated total offense stats in the 1966 rivalry game but couldn’t overcome turnovers and some clutch field goals by ASU.
In 1967, ASU jumped to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 47-7 victory in the Territorial Cup.
The 1968 rivalry game saw ASU defeat Arizona 30-7 in Tucson, marking their fourth straight win in the rivalry and denying Arizona a conference title.
The 1969 rivalry game was a nail-biter with Arizona surprising as three-touchdown underdogs, holding a lead until ASU’s explosive punt return and key fumble recoveries flipped the momentum.
Arizona’s defense was the star of the 1970 matchup, limiting a high-powered ASU offense that averaged 38.6 points per game to just 10.
The 1971 rivalry matchup saw Arizona State dominate Arizona 31-0 in Tempe, marking the Wildcats' first shutout loss in the rivalry since 1958.
ASU secured its fourth straight Western Athletic Conference title with a 38-21 win over Arizona in 1972, solidifying its 9-2 record and earning a Fiesta Bowl berth.
The 1973 rivalry game featured a dominant Arizona State team defeating Arizona 55-19 in Tempe, spoiling UA's hopes for a sole WAC championship and Fiesta Bowl bid.
Arizona finally stopped ASU’s scoring streak in 1974 by holding them scoreless for the first time in 21 years and secured the win with a late field goal and touchdown.
The 1975 Territorial Cup game was a nail-biter as ASU edged UA 24-21, denying the Wildcats a Fiesta Bowl spot and completing an undefeated season for the Sun Devils.
The 1976 Territorial Cup football game marked the 50th matchup between Arizona and Arizona State, with ASU winning 27-10 in front of a record Tucson crowd of 56,807.
Arizona struggled against ASU’s dominant defense in 1977, with missed catches, turnovers, and a stalled running game limiting their scoring.
Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leadi…
Arizona secured its first win on ASU’s home field in 18 years after a thrilling 1979 rivalry matchup.
The 1980 Territorial Cup game saw Arizona State dominate Arizona 44-7 in Tucson, capitalizing on six Wildcat turnovers to secure a decisive victory.
Despite Arizona's solid defensive effort holding ASU below their average yardage, the Sun Devils managed to break through with a powerful rushing attack and precision passing in critical moments.
Arizona dominated early with a 26-0 lead, thanks to long touchdown passes and two defensive safeties, surprising a strong ASU team that led the conference.
The 1983 rivalry game saw Arizona defeat Arizona State 17-15 with a last-second 45-yard field goal by Max Zendejas, securing UA’s second straight win over ASU and a 7-3-1 season finish.
Arizona beat ASU for its third straight win over the Sun Devils in 1984’s rivalry game. Max Zendejas kicked three field goals in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
The 1985 Territorial Cup football game saw Arizona defeat Arizona State 16-13 in Tempe. The victory marked Arizona's fourth straight win in the rivalry for the first time since 1948.
Coach Larry Smith called it the best game of the season and an emotional win, with his team snapping ASU's near-perfect run. Arizona's defense, especially Chuck Cecil, made key plays.
A late special teams mistake by the host Sun Devils allows UA to manage a tie and run its unbeaten streak against ASU to six.
UA’s Derek Hill made a jaw-dropping 55-yard touchdown catch just before halftime, giving the Wildcats a late lead and turning the tide after ASU had taken the lead moments earlier.
The Arizona Wildcats ended the 1980s by extending their rivalry win streak against ASU to eight consecutive years.
The game was marked by Arizona's ability to capitalize on ASU’s mistakes and maintain control late, leading to a crucial 21-17 victory in front of over 57,000 fans.
The 1991 Territorial Cup game marked the end of Arizona’s eight-game winning streak against Arizona State with a decisive 37-14 ASU victory.
The Wildcats controlled the game with more yardage and possession but failed to capitalize on scoring chances inside ASU's 5-yard line, resulting in missed opportunities that proved costly.
Dan White’s flawless second-half passing performance featured eight completions for three touchdowns, exploiting ASU’s zone coverage and lack of blitz pressure.
Wildcats rally with two late touchdowns, then survive a missed field attempt to win 28-27 in the Territorial Cup game vs. ASU.
UA erases a 14-point deficit to beat host ASU 31-28 in the 1995 Territorial Cup game in Tempe.
Arizona’s quarterback Keith Smith faced nonstop pressure from ASU’s defense and threw multiple interceptions and fumbles, contributing to the lopsided result.
The 1997 Territorial Cup saw Arizona upset 12th-ranked ASU 28-16 in Tempe, with wild early plays and trick tactics by UA’s offense leading the charge.
The 1998 Territorial Cup game saw Arizona edge Arizona State in a wild shootout, with UA star Trung Canidate rushing for a record 288 yards and scoring multiple long TDs.
Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leadi…
UA coach Dick Tomey announced his resignation after the loss, ending a 14-year run with a five-game losing streak and missing a bowl game for the second straight year.
Clarence Farmer ran for 158 yards, and Bobby Wade set career highs with 11 catches for 157 yards as the Wildcats beat ASU in Tempe in 2001.
Wildcats finish off their worst season in 25 years in the Pac-12 with a 34-20 home loss to ASU in the 2002 Territorial Cup.
Arizona’s 2003 football season was historically rough, ending 2-10 overall and last in the Pac-10 for the first time in its history, with ASU defeating them in the rivalry game.
The 2004 Territorial Cup game marked the Wildcats’ upset win over the 18th-ranked Sun Devils, finishing 34-27 in Tucson, breaking Arizona’s tough season with a morale-boosting victory.
The 2005 Territorial Cup saw ASU come back from a 20-5 deficit in the third quarter to win 23-20, spoiling Arizona’s hope for back-to-back wins in the rivalry.
The 2006 Territorial Cup game saw Arizona State defeat Arizona 28-14 in Tucson, extending the Wildcats' bowl-less streak to eight seasons.