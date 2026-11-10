The Arizona Wildcats took back the Territorial Cup, officially ended their decade-long streak of mediocrity, and gave fans something to celebrate Saturday, routing rival Arizona State behind a rousing, second-half comeback.

Following the game, Arizona (7-5, 5-4) accepted a bid to the Dec. 20 Las Vegas Bowl. The Wildcats will take on a Mountain West Conference team — likely BYU — in their first bowl game since 1998.

"It's like the start of a new era," defensive tackle Donald Horton said, adjusting his new Las Vegas Bowl cap. "Who knows? The next 10 years could be ours."

The Las Vegas Bowl, in less than two weeks, sets up a big day for Arizona fans. The Wildcats' men's basketball team takes on host UNLV at 1 p.m., followed by the bowl game at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Arizona needed just one good quarter to knock Arizona State (5-7, 4-5) out of the game and keep the Sun Devils from a bowl game for the first time since 2003.

The Wildcats scored 21 third-quarter points to overcome a 10-7 Arizona State lead and take control of a game that often teetered on the brink of disaster.

Mike Thomas capped the scoring binge with a 52-yard punt return that made it 28-10. Thomas caught Thomas Weber's punt on a few bounces at Arizona's 48-yard line. He started right, then cut left and toward the sideline. Sprung by a big block by Derick Barkum and a wall of defenders, Thomas punched in a game-changing touchdown. The Wildcats' senior wide receiver and special teams star thrust his fist into the air as he crossed the goal line.

"Mike has been the big-play guy his whole career," UA coach Mike Stoops said. "When Mike plays well, we play well."