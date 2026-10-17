Max's second 32-yarder came with 6:50 remaining, after UA strong safety Lynnden Brown intercepted a Jeff Van Raaphorst pass at the ASU 28-yard line.

"After the game, my brother said, 'Great job,'" Max Zendejas said. "I think he was happy for me."

Luis might have been the only ASU man with such feelings. Max's right leg probably could not have hurt ASU more had he kicked each player in the shins. Over and over.

Not that ASU did not inflict self-injury.

ASU committed six turnovers — five interceptions by Van Raaphorst, who entered the game with 1,645 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in his last five games.

And the Sun Devils seemed to wait until the fourth quarter to put on their worst face.

On its last four possessions, ASU had Luis Zendejas's missed 49-yarder and three interceptions.

ASU got the ball for the final time on its 43, with 3:07 remaining.

Van Raaphorst completed a fourth-down pass to fullback Vince Amoia to give ASU a first down at the UA 27 with 2:22 remaining.

After a five-yard completion to running back Darryl Clack, Van Raaphorst was hit as he tried to throw, and the ball was caught by UA outside linebacker Craig Vesling.

The UA ran out the clock, then watched the north goalpost go down.

"It was an all-out blitz with our down linemen and outside linebackers," Vesling said of his interception.