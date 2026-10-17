Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Arizona wins third straight from ASU
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Matchup: Game 58
Date: Nov. 24, 1984
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 16-10
What was reported at the time:
By Jack Magruder
The Arizona Daily Star
A sign saying "Kick Me Hard" is usually hung on the back of an unfortunate soul who isn't in on the joke.
Arizona State's football team received three hard kicks from the University of Arizona's Max Zendejas last night. It was a sign of the times for ASU, which lost for the third consecutive year to its arch-rival, 16-10.
Zendejas made 52- and 32-yard field goals in the fourth quarter last night in the last Pacific 10 Conference game of the season before an announced Arizona Stadium crowd of 58,132.
It was the second-largest UA home crowd — 383 more saw the UA beat ASU, 28-18, in 1982.
If ASU players believed the vu was decidedly deja, that might have been because Zendejas made a 45-yard field goal as time expired when the UA beat ASU, 17-15, at ASU in 1983.
"You know, those three kicks (last night) made my season," said Zendejas, a junior. Zendejas made another 32-yarder in the first quarter.
The UA defeated ASU for the third consecutive season, the first time for that since 1960-62.
The UA finished 7-4, 5-2 in the Pac-10 and tied for third place in the league. It was the UA's best Pac-10 finish in coach Larry Smith's five seasons.
"I'm happy as hell," Smith said.
"I guess you could say we are the best team in Arizona the last two years. We've had the best record, and beaten them (ASU) twice."
ASU was 5-6, 3-4, and had its first losing season on the field since 1976. Five forfeited victories cost ASU a winning season in 1979.
"I feel terrible," ASU coach Darryl Rogers said.
"I know we've lost three in a row. I can't say one loss is worse than the other one. I feel sick."
Zendejas' 52-yarder with 10:50 remaining broke a 10-10 tie. That kick came eight plays after brother Luis Zendejas, a senior ASU placekicker, was wide left on a 49-yard attempt.
Luis had made a 52-yarder with 2:38 remaining in the third period to tie the game at 10.
Max's second 32-yarder came with 6:50 remaining, after UA strong safety Lynnden Brown intercepted a Jeff Van Raaphorst pass at the ASU 28-yard line.
"After the game, my brother said, 'Great job,'" Max Zendejas said. "I think he was happy for me."
Luis might have been the only ASU man with such feelings. Max's right leg probably could not have hurt ASU more had he kicked each player in the shins. Over and over.
Not that ASU did not inflict self-injury.
ASU committed six turnovers — five interceptions by Van Raaphorst, who entered the game with 1,645 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in his last five games.
And the Sun Devils seemed to wait until the fourth quarter to put on their worst face.
On its last four possessions, ASU had Luis Zendejas's missed 49-yarder and three interceptions.
ASU got the ball for the final time on its 43, with 3:07 remaining.
Van Raaphorst completed a fourth-down pass to fullback Vince Amoia to give ASU a first down at the UA 27 with 2:22 remaining.
After a five-yard completion to running back Darryl Clack, Van Raaphorst was hit as he tried to throw, and the ball was caught by UA outside linebacker Craig Vesling.
The UA ran out the clock, then watched the north goalpost go down.
"It was an all-out blitz with our down linemen and outside linebackers," Vesling said of his interception.
"(Outside linebacker Steve) Boadway got in and hit Van Raaphorst in the back. The ball popped into mid-air. I just grabbed it and fell down.
"David Wood (UA defensive tackle) fell on top of me, and all I could hear was David yelling, 'We won, we won, we won.' Joe Drake (UA nose tackle) landed on us. All I was saying was, 'Oh, God, please let me up.' "
ASU, on its previous possession, had reached the UA 31 before cornerback Greg Turner made a diving interception on the UA 22 with 5:34 remaining.
Boadway and linebacker Byron Evans had the other UA interceptions.
The UA also had six sacks, a high against ASU this season.
"Our game plan going in was to put pressure on Van Raaphorst, but to do it without man-to-man defense or an all-out blitz," UA assistant head coach Moe Ankney said.
"We were planning to play them soft in the secondary, but we didn't figure their tight end to be that big of a factor. Other than that, everything went OK."
ASU tight end Jeff Gallimore caught nine passes for 77 yards.
Van Raaphorst completed 26 of 44, for 302 yards and a touchdown.
ASU tailback Darryl Clack had 47 yards in 17 carries. He entered the game with 1,005 yards and a 5.3-yard average.
ASU's touchdown came on a trick play in the second quarter and helped it take a 7-3 lead at halftime. The UA had not trailed at halftime since falling behind Fresno State, 14-10, in the season opener Sept. 1.
Van Raaphorst completed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Doug Allen with 10:23 remaining in the half.
The play appeared to be a run — it was third-and-one — as Van Raaphorst handed off to tailback Mike Crawford. But Crawford pitched back to Van Raaphorst, who hit Allen behind UA safety Allan Durden.
"We had never seen it before," Ankney said. "We had it covered, but their Allen beat our Allan."
The UA went ahead, 10-7, when quarterback Alfred Jenkins completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jon Horton with 6:45 remaining in the third period. It was Horton's first reception of the night.
"It was a seam pass," Jenkins said. "Jon actually broke his pattern. He was supposed to streak, but he broke it off."
Jenkins completed 13 of 25 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. He had two interceptions, as the UA committed three turnovers.
Arizona State outgained the UA, 347 yards to 297.
The UA limited ASU to 45 yards rushing. The UA entered the game third in the NCAA Division 1-A against the rush, giving up an average of 78.6 yards a game.
And the UA won despite having two punts partially blocked in the fourth quarter. David Fulcher got one; Darrin Willis got the other.
Zendejas missed his 49-yard field-goal attempt after Fulcher's block gave ASU possession on the UA 48.
Vesling's interception occurred six plays after Willis' tip. One punt went 19 yards, the other 32.
"Troy did a good job, the way he got them out of there," Smith said. "He avoided disaster."
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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