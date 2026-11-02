You don’t ever want to be in the same conversation as the 2024 “Space Game” in Orlando. Not unless you’re UCF.
The Arizona Wildcats accomplished something that hadn’t been done since they were blown out by UCF, 56-12, in Orlando during head coach Brent Brennan’s first season at Arizona.
Except this time, Arizona was within reach of arguably the greatest win of the Brennan era, a road win over No. 13 Texas Tech in Lubbock.
However, in Arizona’s 34-26 loss to Texas Tech, the Red Raiders out-rushed the Wildcats 328-12 yards. It's the most rushing yards Arizona has surrendered since its loss to UCF in 2024. It's also the fewest rushing yards Arizona has recorded since the UCF game.
The Wildcats averaged 0.4 yards per carry against Texas Tech. Arizona’s offensive line received a season-low 39.7 run-blocking grade for the Texas Tech game on Pro Football Focus.
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Before Arizona’s final drive of the game, when the Wildcats were trailing by two possessions and went into a pass-heavy offense, most of Arizona’s first-down plays were runs — 16 runs and six pass attempts.
The Wildcats had 16 carries for 35 yards — 2.2 yards per carry — on first downs against Texas Tech, while quarterback Noah Fifita completed 4 of 6 passes for 29 yards. Arizona running back Kedrick Reescano had six carries for 10 yards on first-down runs. Including Arizona’s final drive, Fifita was 8 for 11 for 64 yards on first down; he had five rush attempts for 6 yards. UA running back Antwan Roberts had the longest run (8 yards) on first down Saturday.
It had a trickle-down effect and put Arizona in a plethora of third-and-long situations, putting a lot of pressure on Fifita to extend drives with his arm — when he’s already been pressured and sacked the most he’s ever been all season.
Arizona was a combined 9 for 22 on third- and fourth-down conversions against Texas Tech. Arizona was 1 for 10 on third-and-long (9-plus yards) against Texas Tech. The Wildcats were 6 for 7 on third-and-short plays (1-4 yards). Arizona's average third-down distance was 8.7 yards against Texas Tech.
“We’re trying to find a way to attack what we’re being presented with,” Brennan said during his weekly news conference on Monday. “The hard thing about football is it’s such a team game. If 10 guys do it right and one guy misses a block, it can be a negative play. We’re playing a good (Texas Tech) team, a very good defense and they made plays too. That’s one of those things where we’re trying to find ways to continue having balance and attack them in the run game and the pass game.”
Texas Tech has the best rushing defense in the Big 12, holding teams to an average of 94.9 yards per game. The Red Raiders had 35 stops on defense, according to Pro Football Focus.
Arizona is second-to-last in the Big 12 in rushing offense, averaging 131.5 yards per game. TCU, the Wildcats’ upcoming opponent Friday night in Tucson, is last in the conference in rushing, averaging 114.6 yards per contest. Arizona has the second-best passing offense in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State, while TCU is No. 4.
Reescano leads Arizona with 89 carries for 321 yards and seven touchdowns this season, while Roberts has 39 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Fifth-year senior Quincy Craig, who has also been effective as a pass catcher, has 36 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi, a five-for-five player amid a legal battle with the NCAA, could potentially return this season.
Even though Arizona faced one of the top defensive fronts in the country in Texas Tech, Brennan didn’t shy away from admitting the Wildcats have to improve their rushing attack.
“I think we all think that,” said the Arizona head coach. “That’s obvious. I have faith in our offensive line and (offensive line coach Josh Oglesby) and our staff and also our running backs. Those guys are all good football players. We know last week was disappointing. Learn from it, attack our process and improve, so we can have better results Friday night (against TCU).”
The Wildcats are “playing the best defense in the Big 12,” Brennan said of TCU, “and we also know they’re incredibly explosive on offense.”
TCU has the top defense in the Big 12, allowing 287.6 yards per game. Arizona has the sixth-best defense in the Big 12, allowing just over 334 yards.
TCU and Baylor have given up the fewest touchdowns (12) in the conference. TCU also has the third-most forced fumbles (9) in the Big 12; Arizona has six. The Horned Frogs have given up the fewest first downs (16.3 per game) in the Big 12 and have the best third-down defense (31.4%) in the conference.
TCU defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, who runs a 4-2-5 defense, was a longtime assistant and head coach at Boise State while Brennan and several of his UA staffers were at San Jose State. Between Avalos’ last season as head coach of Boise State in 2023 and his first season as TCU’s defensive coordinator the following season, Brennan is 0-2 against Avalos-coached defenses.
“They do a good job of not letting people score on them,” Brennan said of TCU. “They’re the best defense in our conference. They do an awesome job of mixing up their coverages, pressures. They do a good job of defending what you put on tape. That’s part of them. Andy has been calling plays for a long time and is really good at it. They match that with really good personnel. It’s been showing up and it’s a really effective defense against everybody they played.”
Brennan is hopeful the 24th-ranked Wildcats can quickly turn the page and not dwell on the what-ifs and poor execution from the Texas Tech game.
“What choice do we have? We can’t go back in time,” Brennan said. “We have to look forward and attack what is happening right now and that is an opportunity with an excellent football team coming in here. How prepared can we be? How dialed into the process can we be on a short week, which is really what our focus is?”
Extra points
— Brennan is buying and donating 1,000 tickets (3,000 total) for the Wildcats’ final three home games of the season. The tickets for the TCU game will be donated to local nonprofits and to the 100-plus volunteers and 35 bus drivers for the “TUSD Takeover” on the UA campus on Friday. Tickets for the game against No. 3 Utah on Nov. 14 will be donated to veterans for Military Appreciation Day.
— Fans attending the Arizona-TCU game at Casino Del Sol Stadium are encouraged to wear white. The Wildcats are wearing their “sandstorm” jerseys, the off-white uniforms with red numbers, along with the red “cactus sunset” helmets.
— The ESPN broadcasters for the Arizona-TCU game are Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Morgan Uber (reporter).
— The kickoff time and TV broadcast for the Arizona-Utah game have been moved to a six-day selection; both will be revealed either late Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports