“I think we all think that,” said the Arizona head coach. “That’s obvious. I have faith in our offensive line and (offensive line coach Josh Oglesby) and our staff and also our running backs. Those guys are all good football players. We know last week was disappointing. Learn from it, attack our process and improve, so we can have better results Friday night (against TCU).”

The Wildcats are “playing the best defense in the Big 12,” Brennan said of TCU, “and we also know they’re incredibly explosive on offense.”

TCU has the top defense in the Big 12, allowing 287.6 yards per game. Arizona has the sixth-best defense in the Big 12, allowing just over 334 yards.

TCU and Baylor have given up the fewest touchdowns (12) in the conference. TCU also has the third-most forced fumbles (9) in the Big 12; Arizona has six. The Horned Frogs have given up the fewest first downs (16.3 per game) in the Big 12 and have the best third-down defense (31.4%) in the conference.

TCU defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, who runs a 4-2-5 defense, was a longtime assistant and head coach at Boise State while Brennan and several of his UA staffers were at San Jose State. Between Avalos’ last season as head coach of Boise State in 2023 and his first season as TCU’s defensive coordinator the following season, Brennan is 0-2 against Avalos-coached defenses.