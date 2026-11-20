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The first time Brent Brennan met Kansas State head coach Collin Klein, Arizona's head coach was on his way to Indianapolis to support former UA stars Tetairoa McMillan, Jonah Savaiinaea and Tyler Loop at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Brennan had "complications with travel" and had to go through Atlanta International Airport. Brennan found the last available seat "on a two-seater" plane from Atlanta to Indianapolis, "the very last seat next to the bathroom," Brennan said.

The person sitting next to him? Klein, who was an offensive assistant at Texas A&M at the time. Klein was shocked to see a coach with a seven-figure annual salary sitting in the back of the plane.

"He looks at me and goes, 'I know you. What the hell are you doing here? You're not going to sit up there?' " Brennan said. " 'I was lucky to get on this plane.' But then we had a great conversation. He seems like a really great guy."

Brennan's introduction to Klein was a friendly one. Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege's introduction to Klein, not so much. Klein and Doege were quarterback counterparts in the Big 12 — Doege at Texas Tech, Klein at KSU.

"Coach Doege and I played against each other and have known each other for a long time, and respect the heck out of the job that he's done with that (Arizona) offense the last two years," Klein said earlier this week.

Doege lost both battles to Klein and Kansas State in 2011 and '12. Texas Tech lost to Kansas State, 41-34, in Lubbock and again in Manhattan, 55-24.

"It was a pretty big-time battle," Doege said.