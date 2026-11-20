The first time Brent Brennan met Kansas State head coach Collin Klein, Arizona's head coach was on his way to Indianapolis to support former UA stars Tetairoa McMillan, Jonah Savaiinaea and Tyler Loop at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Brennan had "complications with travel" and had to go through Atlanta International Airport. Brennan found the last available seat "on a two-seater" plane from Atlanta to Indianapolis, "the very last seat next to the bathroom," Brennan said.
The person sitting next to him? Klein, who was an offensive assistant at Texas A&M at the time. Klein was shocked to see a coach with a seven-figure annual salary sitting in the back of the plane.
"He looks at me and goes, 'I know you. What the hell are you doing here? You're not going to sit up there?' " Brennan said. " 'I was lucky to get on this plane.' But then we had a great conversation. He seems like a really great guy."
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Brennan's introduction to Klein was a friendly one. Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege's introduction to Klein, not so much. Klein and Doege were quarterback counterparts in the Big 12 — Doege at Texas Tech, Klein at KSU.
"Coach Doege and I played against each other and have known each other for a long time, and respect the heck out of the job that he's done with that (Arizona) offense the last two years," Klein said earlier this week.
Doege lost both battles to Klein and Kansas State in 2011 and '12. Texas Tech lost to Kansas State, 41-34, in Lubbock and again in Manhattan, 55-24.
"It was a pretty big-time battle," Doege said.
Klein passed for 146 yards and rushed for 110 yards, accounting for four touchdowns in the first matchup in 2011, while Doege had 461 yards, three interceptions and a touchdown for Texas Tech. The following season, Doege had 331 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Klein totaled 316 yards and four touchdowns in the final meeting.
Klein "ran quarterback power up our you-know-what and we couldn't stop him," added Doege. "That dude was different. He found a way to beat us that night. He was a warrior.
"I think he's had success as a coach because of the person he is. ... He's extremely humble, he's a great teammate, just a great person. I've seen it firsthand, he's a warrior. He'll find a way to beat you if you're not ready. I'm excited for the challenge this weekend."
Klein, who is arguably the best quarterback in K State history, was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012, the year Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel won the award as a redshirt freshman.
After a brief stint in the Canadian Football League, Klein started his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at Kansas State. From 2017-23, Klein was an offensive assistant under Chris Klieman before becoming Texas A&M's offensive coordinator for two seasons. Klein was hired as Klieman's successor last December.
Klein is in his first season coaching his alma mater and the Manhattan Wildcats are in danger of not qualifying for a bowl game. A loss to Arizona this weekend will solidify that.
KSU started the season 3-0 and Klein's coaching style perfectly matched quarterback Avery Johnson's dual-threat skillset. Johnson, a three-year starter, has been out for roughly a month with an upper-body injury and Kansas State has experimented with Blake Barnett and Dillon Duff, with the latter expected to start on Saturday.
After a four-game losing streak, Kansas State could conceivably finish 4-8 in Klein's first season.
Brennan knows the feeling of going 4-8 as a first-year head coach. He did it two years ago in 2024 — and the first of those eight losses was against Kansas State in Manhattan, which was the first game in a home-and-series. Saturday will mark the first official meeting between the two schools as conference opponents.
Since Arizona's 4-8 season in Brennan’s inaugural year, the UA is 16-7. Any advice on how to turn around a program after a year?
Said Brennan: "He can call me in the offseason and we'll talk all about it."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports