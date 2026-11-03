Arizona will be without starting cornerback Jay’Vion Cole for a second straight game.
Cole, who suffered a leg injury in Arizona’s win over Iowa State two weeks ago, is listed as out on the initial availability report for No. 22 Arizona’s matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
Arizona senior cornerback Dwight Bootle II stepped in for the injured Cole (nicknamed “Boog”) in Arizona’s 34-26 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock. Bootle, who played opposite cornerback Tyrese Boss, had a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against Texas Tech.
“I thought Dwight and Tyrese played extremely well in the absence of Boog,” said Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
“I thought those two played fantastic in that game,” Gonzales said of Bootle and Boss. “We’re going to need them for the next four weeks. Those three, they’re playing really good football.”
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After suffering a severe knee injury in Lubbock, freshman receiver R.J. Mosley is out for the season. Other Wildcats out on Friday include defensive lineman Kevin Moorer Jr., tight end Shane King and defensive tackle Ezra Funa.
Several Wildcats are questionable: free safety Cam Chapa, wide receiver Caleb “Jet” Smith, defensive tackle Zac Siulepa, linebacker Max Harris, running back Ismail Mahdi and cornerback Swayde Griffin. Siulepa played with a club on his hand last week. Chapa has the second-most tackles (38) at Arizona this season and forced the fumble that was recovered by Bootle last week.
Mahdi and Harris await their eligibility status amid their ongoing legal battle with the NCAA. If Chapa is unable to play on Friday, the Wildcats could be down two starters in the secondary.
Arizona starting tight end Cole Rusk has been elevated to probable after missing the last five games with a leg injury. Rusk suffered the injury in Arizona’s nonconference home finale against Northern Illinois. Fifth-year tight end Tyler Powell has been shouldering the responsibilities at tight end, playing 317 offensive snaps this season, the second-most for UA pass catchers behind Isaiah Mizell, who has 327 offensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
TCU has eight players out, including Scottsdale native and seventh-year starting left guard Cade Bennett. TCU receiver and former Arizona commit Terry Shelton is also out for Friday. TCU starting running back Jeremy Payne is questionable for Friday. Payne is TCU’s leading rusher with 429 yards and two touchdowns.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports