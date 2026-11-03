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Arizona will be without starting cornerback Jay’Vion Cole for a second straight game.

Cole, who suffered a leg injury in Arizona’s win over Iowa State two weeks ago, is listed as out on the initial availability report for No. 22 Arizona’s matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Arizona senior cornerback Dwight Bootle II stepped in for the injured Cole (nicknamed “Boog”) in Arizona’s 34-26 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock. Bootle, who played opposite cornerback Tyrese Boss, had a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against Texas Tech.

“I thought Dwight and Tyrese played extremely well in the absence of Boog,” said Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.

“I thought those two played fantastic in that game,” Gonzales said of Bootle and Boss. “We’re going to need them for the next four weeks. Those three, they’re playing really good football.”

After suffering a severe knee injury in Lubbock, freshman receiver R.J. Mosley is out for the season. Other Wildcats out on Friday include defensive lineman Kevin Moorer Jr., tight end Shane King and defensive tackle Ezra Funa.

Several Wildcats are questionable: free safety Cam Chapa, wide receiver Caleb “Jet” Smith, defensive tackle Zac Siulepa, linebacker Max Harris, running back Ismail Mahdi and cornerback Swayde Griffin. Siulepa played with a club on his hand last week. Chapa has the second-most tackles (38) at Arizona this season and forced the fumble that was recovered by Bootle last week.