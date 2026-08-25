Did the Wildcats intend to end the game without attempting a pass in the second half?

A: “It’s just something that happened. We were killing them with the run all game long. Even the few passes to (wide receiver) Nate (Phillips), it was wide open because they were leaning towards stopping the run. They couldn’t stop anything. It was me, Samajie, Zach Green as the three-headed monster, if one of us had the ball in our hand, it was a gain of 15 yards every play. When you’re chunking runs like that, there’s no need to pass the ball. When you get up and get a lead, we just made sure to chew up as much clock as we can. When you’re getting 10-plus yards every attempt, there’s nothing wrong you can do. It wasn’t by design, but it’s how the game ended up going.”

How was it playing for Rodriguez?

A: “I loved playing for Rich. He was great. People on the outside saw the soundbites and clips of him yelling and screaming. It’s synonymous in football, the day they stop yelling about you, is the day they stop caring. That’s what he always preached. He definitely didn’t take it easy on us, but he was the reason I went to Arizona. His mastermind of the offense, the run-pass-option, it was something that fit with my skillset very well. It opened up a lot of options for me as a quarterback. I had a great time playing with Rich, I have a lot of respect for him, so I’m happy to see him have success again.”

How do you reflect on your time in Tucson?