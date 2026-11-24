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Arizona moved up three spots to No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were unveiled Tuesday night.

It's the highest CFP ranking for the Wildcats under head coach Brent Brennan and the highest ranking since they finished No. 14 after winning the Alamo Bowl in 2023.

The Wildcats are the fourth-highest-ranked team in the Big 12 behind No. 2 Utah, No. 10 BYU and No. 11 Texas Tech — the only three teams to beat Arizona this season. No. 18 Houston is the final team from the Big 12 in the CFP rankings.

Arizona is also ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the highest AP ranking of the Brennan era.

Washington, led by former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, cracked the CFP Top 25 after the Huskies' upset win over Indiana, which dropped six spots to No. 14.

The SEC and Big Ten have the most teams in the CFP rankings with eight apiece, followed by the Big 12 (five) and ACC (three). No Group of 6 teams are ranked in the CFP rankings this week. Boise State fell out of the CFP rankings after losing to San Diego State on Saturday.

No. 16 Arizona (8-3) takes on rival Arizona State (6-5) for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup at Casino Del Sol Stadium Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN.