Not only was it the Wildcats’ third consecutive loss in the series, but it was also their seventh straight defeat to end the 2019 season.

Arizona was 4-1 after defeating Colorado on Oct. 5. The Wildcats were 2-0 in the Pac-12. Who would have thought Arizona wouldn’t win another game?

“The thing I’m sad about is the seniors and the way things have played out," UA coach Kevin Sumlin said. "There’s a lot of work that goes into what these guys do, more than people see in the 3 1/2 hours on Saturday. Nobody is happy right now about where we are and what’s been happening in these past few weeks."

That afternoon in Boulder was also the last time Khalil Tate played like the Heisman Trophy candidate he once was purported to be. Tate passed for a career-high 404 yards that day.

Since then, it’s been a rollercoaster ride. Tate started the next four games but didn't finish three of them. Freshman Grant Gunnell started the next two, with Tate coming off the bench. Arizona scored only 13 points against Oregon and Utah as its losing streak grew and grew.

Sumlin handed the keys to Tate for the final game of his up-and-down UA career. It started promisingly, with Tate throwing a first-half touchdown pass to put the Wildcats on top. Then it went the other way.

Tate threw three interceptions, a career high, on three consecutive possessions bridging the second and third quarters. Two appeared to be miscommunications between him and his receivers. The other came on a deflection of a pass tailback Bam Smith should have caught.