As a Wildcat, Rob Gronkowski was no stranger to spring success

When: April 12, 2008

Where: Arizona Stadium

Result: Offense beat defense, 42-21.

What went down: As a soon-to-be sophomore, Gronkowski led the Wildcats with four catches for 75 yards. Quarterback Willie Tuitama completed 20 of 36 passes for a touchdown.

What happened next: Gronkowski missed the first three games of the '08 season with mononucleosis, then broke out for 47 catches, 672 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named first team All-Pac-10.

Arizona went 8-5 and snapped its 10-year bowl drought by punching its ticket to the Las Vegas Bowl.

To celebrate the winning season, the team held a formal banquet at Westin La Paloma a month after the bowl game. Guard Joe Longacre, tackle Eben Britton and safety Nate Ness were presented with the first Tedy Bruschi Award for their efforts and contributions on and off the field. The award was Stoops’ suggestion.