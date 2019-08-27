A breach of contract lawsuit filed against the Arizona Bowl by the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission has been dismissed without the option to re-file, court records show.
ASEC filed the lawsuit in Pima County Superior Court on April 25, saying that bowl organizers failed to pay a $100,000 buyout after they decided to end their agreement with the commission. Bowl organizers told the Star at the time that they would counter-sue, and that ASEC didn’t provide the quality of service that it promised.
Court documents filed June 4 show that the case was dismissed with prejudice, with each party agreeing to pay its own attorney’s fees.
Arizona Bowl co-founder Ali Farhang said in an email that the parties settled the case amicably.