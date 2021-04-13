Aspiring film and TV major Jakelyn Morgan hopes for blockbuster college career

Unfamiliarity can lead to uncertainty.

Jakelyn Morgan committed to Arizona during Kevin Sumlin’s tenure. When that era of UA football came to a rock-bottom close in December, Morgan — a cornerback — was initially unsure about his future in Tucson.

Morgan pondered his future, but ultimately stayed committed to the Wildcats’ 2021 recruiting class. The three-star prospect from Tyler, Texas, said steady communication with new head coach Jedd Fisch, defensive coordinator Don Brown and cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker made the difference.

“I waited, but once I got to know them and their character, I loved the school and the culture, and I’m 100% confident they can coach me and turn me into a man and a great player and get me to my goal, which is the NFL,” he said. “That’s where I’m trying to go and I’m very grateful for that.”

The Star talked to Morgan about his decision to commit, his conversations with Arizona’s coaches, and why he plans to major in film and television in college.

What were the conversations like between yourself and the coaching staff?