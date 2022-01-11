Assessing new Arizona QB Jayden de Laura and how his addition will impact Wildcats

Five scholarship quarterbacks are probably one too many. Should we expect more movement?

A: It’s more likely than not that at least one veteran QB will transfer. That’s just the way of the world in modern college football — especially at quarterback — because of the transfer portal and the one-time exception enabling transfers to play immediately.

It would be trickier for Cruz or McCloud to transfer because they've done so once already. They would need to go to an FCS school or would need to have graduated to be eligible to play right away.

Roth said seeking an escape route shouldn’t be the focus for the incumbents. Fisch, who also worked under Carroll in Seattle, has made competition a pillar of his program. Adding de Laura, Roth said, simply ramps up the competition in the QB room.

“Those guys need to embrace that,” Roth said. “As Jedd has told them and will again, at that position, you’re always trying to get better. Period.

“Don’t worry about who we just brought in. None of you are qualified enough to be worrying about other people. Understand your checks. Understand the system. Let it shake out.”