Assessing the contenders in Arizona’s QB battle; Jedd Fisch doesn’t want to let it linger

“Every year there's going to be six, seven, eight guys on the roster. Whether it's a new six, seven, eight guys or the same ones from last year, it's the same principle: You gotta come to work with the same mentality every day.”

Noah Fifita (5-9, 184, Fr.)

Fifita enrolled at Arizona in January, but it hasn’t taken him long to make a positive impression.

“He really should be in the hot-lunch line right now in high school,” quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty said. “Kid’s just got a cool way about him. Nothing really bothers him. He's pretty unflappable out here. Really impressed with him. It's what we thought we were getting.”

Fifita has the least amount of experience in the QB room. But he has the strongest arm and an aggressive approach. If he continues to progress, it wouldn’t be surprising if Fifita climbed the depth chart over the course over the season.

“When he steps on the grass, he's just got a confidence and a comfort on how to play the game,” Fisch said. “You can just see how natural he is.

“He really hasn't flinched. Guys are running in his face, and he's stepping up in the pocket and making throws. It was impressive.