ASU fans raise money for I-10 billboard that displays score of Arizona's Territorial Cup loss
top story

ASU fans raise money for I-10 billboard that displays score of Arizona's Territorial Cup loss

Arizona State fans raised money for a billboard between Tucson and Phoenix that flashes the 70-7 score from the 2020 Territorial Cup. 

 (Twitter / Brent Frazier)

Coincidentally on the same week Arizona and Arizona State face off twice in five days on the basketball court, ASU fans proudly announced on Twitter a new billboard that'll remind Wildcats about the score from the Dec. 11 Territorial Cup game in Tucson. 

Unfortunately for Arizona fans, anytime they travel from Tucson to Phoenix, the billboard, emblazoned with the historic 70-7 loss inside two outlined devil heads and the caption "No Pity for the Kitty," can be seen on Interstate-10 heading west, according to the Twitter account "Wired Devils." 

Arizona's 63-point loss to ASU, which ultimately ended Kevin Sumlin's three-year stint at the UA, is the largest margin of victory by the Sun Devils in the rivalry. Arizona leads the all-time series 49-44-1, but hasn't won the Territorial Cup since 2016. 

It's just the latest petty prank in the history of the Territorial Cup rivalry. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

