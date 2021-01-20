ASU fans raise money for I-10 billboard that displays score of Arizona's Territorial Cup loss

Coincidentally on the same week Arizona and Arizona State face off twice in five days on the basketball court, ASU fans proudly announced on Twitter a new billboard that'll remind Wildcats about the score from the Dec. 11 Territorial Cup game in Tucson.

Unfortunately for Arizona fans, anytime they travel from Tucson to Phoenix, the billboard, emblazoned with the historic 70-7 loss inside two outlined devil heads and the caption "No Pity for the Kitty," can be seen on Interstate-10 heading west, according to the Twitter account "Wired Devils."

Arizona's 63-point loss to ASU, which ultimately ended Kevin Sumlin's three-year stint at the UA, is the largest margin of victory by the Sun Devils in the rivalry. Arizona leads the all-time series 49-44-1, but hasn't won the Territorial Cup since 2016.

It's just the latest petty prank in the history of the Territorial Cup rivalry.

