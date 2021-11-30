ASU listed as favorite to land OU transfer Spencer Rattler; Wildcats with sixth-highest odds

Oklahoma quarterback and former Phoenix-area standout Spencer Rattler announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Sooners.

Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, lost the starting job during the season in favor of freshman Caleb Williams and two Arizona schools appear to be in the mix to land the transfer quarterback.

According to Bovada Sportsbook, ASU is the heavy favorite to land the Arizona native while the Arizona Wildcats have the sixth-highest odds.

Rattler attended Pinnacle High School in the Phoenix area, the same high school as former UA basketball standout Nico Mannion.

Here are Bovada's full odds for each team in a position to land Rattler:

Arizona State -215