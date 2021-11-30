ASU listed as favorite to land OU transfer Spencer Rattler; Wildcats with sixth-highest odds

Oklahoma quarterback and former Phoenix-area standout Spencer Rattler announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Sooners.
Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, lost the starting job during the season in favor of freshman Caleb Williams and two Arizona schools appear to be in the mix to land the transfer quarterback.
According to Bovada Sportsbook, ASU is the heavy favorite to land the Arizona native while the Arizona Wildcats have the sixth-highest odds.
Rattler attended Pinnacle High School in the Phoenix area, the same high school as former UA basketball standout Nico Mannion.
Here are Bovada's full odds for each team in a position to land Rattler:
Arizona State -215
UCLA +700
Texas A&M +850
Ole Miss +1000
Oregon +1400
Arizona +2000
SMU +3000
Auburn +3000
Baylor +3000
Texas +5000
USC +5000
South Carolina +1000
LSU +1500
The Arizona Wildcats currently have three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster in Jordan McCloud, Will Plummer and Gunner Cruz. Three-star quarterback Noah Fifita is committed to the Cats for the 2022 recruiting class and expected to sign his National Letter of Intent the to school later this month.
