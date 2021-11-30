 Skip to main content
ASU listed as favorite to land OU transfer Spencer Rattler; Wildcats with sixth-highest odds
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler looks to throw down field against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

 Ray Carlin

Oklahoma quarterback and former Phoenix-area standout Spencer Rattler announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Sooners.

Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, lost the starting job during the season in favor of freshman Caleb Williams and two Arizona schools appear to be in the mix to land the transfer quarterback. 

According to Bovada Sportsbook, ASU is the heavy favorite to land the Arizona native while the Arizona Wildcats have the sixth-highest odds.

Rattler attended Pinnacle High School in the Phoenix area, the same high school as former UA basketball standout Nico Mannion.

Here are Bovada's full odds for each team in a position to land Rattler:

Arizona State -215

UCLA +700

Texas A&M +850

Ole Miss +1000

Oregon +1400

Arizona +2000

SMU +3000

Auburn +3000

Baylor +3000

Texas +5000

USC +5000

South Carolina +1000

LSU +1500

The Arizona Wildcats currently have three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster in Jordan McCloud, Will Plummer and Gunner Cruz. Three-star quarterback Noah Fifita is committed to the Cats for the 2022 recruiting class and expected to sign his National Letter of Intent the to school later this month. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

