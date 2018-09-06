Antonio Pierce

Antonio Pierce spent four seasons as the head coach at Long Beach Poly High School before joining former ESPN colleague Herm Edwards’ staff at ASU.

 Patrick Breen / The Arizona Republic

Antonio Pierce, hired by Herm Edwards as Arizona State's linebackers coach, was named recruiting coordinator on Thursday, two days before ASU's home clash with Michigan State.

"Antonio has earned this promotion and we are very fortunate to have him as a member of the Sun Devil staff," says Edwards. "He is one of the most dynamic recruiters in the nation and we are excited about our future together."

Pierce, who played college football for the Arizona Wildcats, was 31-13 over four seasons as head coach at Long Beach Poly High School in California prior to coming to Tempe.

Pierce played nine seasons in the NFL, and was a member of the 2007 New York Giants that defeated the then-undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in Glendale.

