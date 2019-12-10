Arizona pays its assistant football coaches the least amount of money among the 10 public schools in the Pac-12, according to USA Today’s annual salary survey released Tuesday.
The UA paid its 10 on-field assistants – three of whom were fired during the season - $2,990,000 in 2019. Arizona also spent the least on its strength coach, Brian Johnson, who made $175,000.
Only 10 of the 12 schools in the conference are included in USA Today’s survey. Stanford and USC are private institutions and aren’t required to disclose their employees’ salaries.
Washington paid the most to its assistants - $5,940,048. Oregon, which won the Pac-12 championship last week, ranks second at $4,967,000. League runner-up Utah ranks fourth at $4,140,000.
Four schools were under $4 million: Washington State, Colorado, Oregon State and Arizona. Of those, WSU was the only one to qualify for a bowl berth this season. The Wildcats finished a league-worst 2-7 in the conference.
Here’s what each Pac-12 public school paid its assistant football coaches this season:
- Washington | $5,940,048
- Oregon | 4,967,000
- UCLA | 4,230,800
- Utah | 4,140,000
- Cal | 4,084, 100
- Arizona State | 4,035,000
- Washington St. | 3,463,790
- Colorado | 3,155,000
- Oregon State | 3,100,056
- Arizona | 2,990,000
The UA has $3,400,000 available in its assistant-coach salary pool, according to the terms of third-year head coach Kevin Sumlin’s contract.
Here’s what Arizona’s coaches made in 2019:
- Noel Mazzone (OC/QB) $600,000
- Marcel Yates* (DC/S) $560,000
- Kyle Devan (OL) $275,000
- Demetrice Martin (CB) $260,000
- DeMarco Murray (RB) $235,000
- Theron Aych (IWR) $235,000
- John Rushing* (LB) $225,000
- Iona Uiagalelei* (DL) $215,000
- Taylor Mazzone (OWR) $200,000
- Jeremy Springer (ST) $185,000
(*-fired during season)