 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back-to-back Cats: Arizona's Roy Lopez, Gary Brightwell taken with consecutive picks in sixth round of NFL draft
editor's pick

Back-to-back Cats: Arizona's Roy Lopez, Gary Brightwell taken with consecutive picks in sixth round of NFL draft

Multiple Wildcats are picked in the same draft for the first time since 2016

No Arizona Wildcats had been chosen 10 selections into the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Then two came off the board with back-to-back picks.

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez was selected by the Houston Texans at No. 195 overall. Moments later, the New York Giants grabbed UA running back Gary Brightwell at No. 196.

Lopez and Brightwell are the first Wildcats to be drafted since defensive tackle PJ Johnson went in the seventh round in 2019. No UA players were picked last year.

Lopez played one season at Arizona after spending his first four years at New Mexico State. A native of Tempe, Lopez recorded 18 tackles, including four TFLs, in five games.

Brightwell appeared in 40 games over four seasons at Arizona, mostly serving as a backup before becoming the starter in 2020. Brightwell rushed for 1,350 yards and nine touchdowns as a Wildcat, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

We’ll have more NFL draft coverage later today.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mike Candrea on Arizona's chances of hosting regionals and what he's looking for in Cal series

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News