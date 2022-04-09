'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA

Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future.

Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines.

One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the Wildcats in February. He’s the third member of Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class, along with Texas safety Canyon Moses and Los Angeles-area safety Justin Johnson.

The 247Sports.com scouting service rates Dorman as the No. 13 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He is also rated the top prospect in the state of Colorado.

In three seasons at Vista Ridge High School, Dorman has thrown for 6,502 yards, 67 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He chose Arizona over scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Wisconsin, Cal, Colorado, Louisiana Tech, Colorado State and Oregon State.

Dorman spoke to the Star’s Justin Spears on ESPN Tucson’s “Spears and Ali” about his commitment to the Wildcats, his relationship with coach Jedd Fisch and recruiting other players to Tucson.

What do you remember about your visit the first time around?

A: “It was a lot. It had that home feeling. It was just a personal feeling you don’t get really anywhere else, and you know it’s home. Sitting down with Coach Fisch and Coach (Jimmie) Dougherty and seeing everything else was a big deal. That what went into my decision.”

What was the deciding factor in your decision to choose the Wildcats?

A: “Going back to the home feeling, it was a big part of that. But the NFL experience at Arizona, there’s not a lot of schools that can say they have the same amount of NFL experience that Arizona has right now. That’s going to prepare anyone who comes to Arizona and get them to the next level, and those are my goals for the future. That’s a big part of what went into my decision.”

How would you describe your relationship with Fisch?

A: “It’s great. He’s always hitting up my mom and dad and making sure everything is going well, especially me. He knows his stuff and is just a great guy to talk to, whether it’s on the field or off the field. He’s a guy that you can build a relationship with and we already have a great relationship right now.”

What made Fisch the head coach you want mentoring you in college?

A: “Being around the NFL for a long time, he has a certain way of coaching and he’s going to push you. He’s going to bring the best out of you and that’s exactly what I want. I want somebody who’s going to push me hard, and that’s exactly what you’re going to get. That’s a huge thing for my family and I.”

How would you describe the way you play quarterback?

A: “I’m really a pro-style quarterback. I’ll sit in the pocket and I feel like I can make any throw. I’m working on my mobility, so I can take off and play with my feet. All around, I’m a pro-style kind of guy.”

Who’s a quarterback you emulate your game after?

A: “I’m kind of like Josh Allen. I watch a lot of his stuff and I’m learning about a lot of what he’s doing. That’s kind of my guy right there.”

How does your skill set fit Fisch’s offense considering the presumable first three quarterbacks on the depth chart in 2022 — Jayden de Laura, Jordan McCloud and Noah Fifita — are compact, mobile quarterbacks?

A: “The guys he definitely has right now are definitely more mobile guys. I’m not going to say I can take off and run, but I can make plays with my feet. The thing that separates me from others is being able to sit in there and make every throw and pick apart defenses. I’ll make plays on my feet when I need to. Ultimately, I’m going to keep my eyes up and allow our receivers to make the plays.”

When did the communication with the UA begin?

A: “It was a little late during the summer last year. Ever since they offered me, they’ve kept great contact with me. I’ve received a ton of hand-written letters from the entire staff. Coach Fisch even wrote a huge hand-written letter to my family. That stuff to me made it personal. When you have a guy doing that and recruiting you that heavily, you’re going to focus your time on them. I decided to take a visit and then right after the visit, I knew right then that’s where I wanted to go.”

Although Arizona is expected to improve this season, the Wildcats are still coming off a 1-11 season. As a highly-rated quarterback recruit with offers to established programs, what made Arizona enticing? A: “It really is just the opportunity to be a part of something special. A lot of guys and recruits are really riding the wave of where they know they can get a championship or be a part of something that’s already good. For me, that’s not who I am. I’m about building a program up and watching the program go from a not-so-good team to a really good team, and that’s what I’m about.”

Do you know any members of the current team?

A: “Yeah, I know a lot of them and have been in contact with a couple, they reached out and congratulated me on committing. Other than that, I’ve really tried to recruit others to come with me.”

What is your message to other prospects in the 2023 recruiting who hold offers from the UA?

A: “I tell them, ‘Be a part of something special, man. If you have an opportunity right in front of you to build a program up, make history and be a part of something special — you already know who your quarterback is going to be, who your coaches are going to be, a great group of guys. All you have to do is make a decision and be a part of this great thing that’s happening.’”

When you think of Arizona football, what comes to mind?

A: “Definitely Rob Gronkowski. I can’t remember the quarterback’s name —”

Nick Foles?

A: “Yeah! Seeing guys like that come through the program and being a part of a program like that, especially with great coaches that I know I’m having, is definitely something good.”

