'Be positive and attack every day': Don Brown talks about his philosophy, approach as Arizona's new DC

“I just remember saying, ‘Boy, when we go after people, we just seem like we’re so much better.’ From then on, it’s evolved. It’s changed. The packages have grown. The way we go about it has changed. But the reality is, the threat of pressure is always there.

“I think it’s exaggerated sometimes. Everybody thinks all I do is blitz, blitz, blitz. But there’s a lot of four-man rush that looks like pressure. Once you’ve kind of created that element of concern, your disguises and your blitz simulators become as important as the pressure itself.”

Why do you think that philosophy is the best approach?

A: “I tell the players every day, ‘Solve your problems with aggression.’ Obviously, we’re talking about on the football field, attacking it in the classroom and just having a mindset where I’m going to get better every day.

“I always tell them this: ‘You’ve got two choices. You can play the game on your heels and catch it. Or you can play the game on the balls of your feet and attack it.’ I’m going to attack every day. I want the players to adopt that same mentality.”

Your defenses have gotten better just about everywhere you’ve been. Until last season. What went wrong?