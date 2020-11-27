Beat the Bruins? Here are 5 keys to ending a pair of Arizona Wildcats losing streaks

Arizona’s losing streak is really something, isn’t it? No, not that one.

In addition to dropping nine straight games — a school record no one wants to be associated with — the Wildcats have lost four in a row at UCLA, where they play Saturday. It’s a lot.

The 0-2 Cats carry a heavy psychological burden with them to the Rose Bowl. The negativity is hard to shake. Last week’s loss at Washington was deflating after an encouraging opener.

“It’s been tough,” said defensive tackle Aaron Blackwell, who arrived in Tucson in January as a graduate transfer. “I’ve been in a couple games like that before, unfortunately, in my time at New Mexico. I’ve been trying to tell the guys, ‘Hey, you can either sit on this and let it become the norm, or you can take a chop to the mouth and come back and work even harder. You can turn it into a positive.’ ”

No one can question the Wildcats’ desire to win. Everything else — personnel, execution, coaching — remains a question mark until proven otherwise.

What will it take to turn this thing around? Below, we offer five keys to ending those dueling losing streaks, starting with the UA’s mental game.

1. Eliminate negativity