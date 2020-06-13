Behind-the-scenes look at Arizona football’s return to campus amid coronavirus concerns

The first set of workouts will happen at Arizona Stadium, assuming the air quality is within acceptable parameters. (If not, the workouts will move to the Davis Center.) The groups will train at 6, 8 and 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Linemen will go first.

After a wellness check, players will enter through Gate 8 and make their way to the field through the loading dock located in the northwest corner of the stadium. Each will be assigned a workout station and a basket containing a towel, a water bottle, a Powerade and hand sanitizer. Everyone is to wear a face covering at all times, including the athletes.

Although Paul’s recommendation for exercising is to have 15 feet of separation, the setup at the stadium puts the athletes 30 feet apart. There are seven stations in all.

The first group of 19 players — most hailing from Tucson or having stayed here since the shutdown — will be divided into three clusters of seven, six and six. They will be accompanied by strength coaches and trainers, who also will keep a safe physical distance. Johnson plans to monitor the workouts from either the stands or the midfield logo.