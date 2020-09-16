Big Ten plans to play football games next month; will the Pac-12 follow suit?

But whenever a winter football season running from January to March was discussed, the idea was to operate it in conjunction with the Big Ten – with postseason games, including the Rose Bowl, attached as sweeteners. Now that the Big Ten is planning to start up again in late October, the Pac-12 is in a precarious position.

At least one significant hurdle remains: Obtaining governmental clearance for the four California schools and two Oregon schools to begin full-team, full-contact practice.

“At this time, our universities in California and Oregon do not have approval from state or local public health officials to start contact practice,” Scott said in a statement. “We are hopeful that our new daily testing capability can help satisfy public health official approvals in California and Oregon to begin contact practice and competition.

“We are equally closely monitoring the devastating fires and air quality in our region at this time. We are eager for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to play this season, as soon as it can be done safely and in accordance with public health authority approvals.”