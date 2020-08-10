Big Ten to cancel fall football season, per reports; will Pac-12 follow?

Thirty-six players publicly had opted out of the 2020 season because of health concerns as of Saturday, according to ESPN. The Big Ten had the most of any conference with 13, including Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, Purdue receiver Rondale Moore and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. All are expected to be high picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

Brady Feeney, a freshman offensive lineman at Indiana, has suffered “possible heart issues” after testing positive for COVID-19, his mother said in a Facebook post.

“He is still experiencing additional symptoms, and his bloodwork is indicating additional problems,” Debbie Rucker wrote. “Bottom line, even if your son’s schools do everything right to protect them, they CAN’T PROTECT THEM!!”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement Monday “advocating for football this fall.” He cited data accumulated since UM players returned to campus June 13.