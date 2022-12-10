Bijan Robinson finishes ninth in Heisman Trophy voting

Texas Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson wasn't a Heisman Trophy finalist, but he was among the top 10 vote-getters for the prestigious accolade awarded to the top college football player for the year.

The Tucson native finished ninth in Heisman voting behind winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan running back Blake Corum and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr; North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye finished 10th in voting.

Robinson had four first-place votes, 12 second-place votes and 39 third-place votes.

Robinson joined fellow Ka'Deem Carey, who was a two-time All-American for the Arizona Wildcats, as Tucsonans to finish in the top 10 of Heisman voting. Carey was 10th during the 2013 season.

Robinson recently won the Doak Walker Award, a national accolade given to the top running back in college football. The former Salpointe Catholic Lancers is the third Texas running back, along with Ricky Williams and Cedric Benson, to win the Doak Walker Award.

Robinson had 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior season at Texas, along with 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Robinson also has 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns in three years at Texas.