 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bijan Robinson named preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

All-America Football

FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, in this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo. Robinson was selected to The Associated Press Preseason All-America first team offense, Monday Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

 LM Otero

Texas Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson was named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. 

Robinson, a 6-foot, 221-pound junior, was also named a preseason All-Big 12 Team selection. 

The Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic product is expected to have another standout season after rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per rush, in 2021.

Robinson also had 26 catches for 295 yards and four touchdowns, before suffering a season-ending elbow injury in November. 

People are also reading…

ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay projects Robinson, who enters this season as a Heisman Trophy hopeful, to land No. 19 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in his way-too-early mock draft for 2023. 

Robinson and the Longhorns open the '22 season against Louisiana-Monroe in Austin on Sept. 3. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News