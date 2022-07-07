Bijan Robinson named preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

Texas Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson was named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Robinson, a 6-foot, 221-pound junior, was also named a preseason All-Big 12 Team selection.

The Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic product is expected to have another standout season after rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per rush, in 2021.

Robinson also had 26 catches for 295 yards and four touchdowns, before suffering a season-ending elbow injury in November.

Bijan Robinson has been named 2022 Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year 🤘 @Bijan5Robinson pic.twitter.com/Dpy1S6Hi9t — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 6, 2022

ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay projects Robinson, who enters this season as a Heisman Trophy hopeful, to land No. 19 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in his way-too-early mock draft for 2023.