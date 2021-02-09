Brandon Sanders on joining UA staff: 'I want to help. I don't care if it's me sweeping the floors.'

A: “For me, it’s gaining the structure that Coach Fisch wants. My biggest challenge is to make sure that I bridge this gap with our alumni. Sometimes when you look at past relationships within our football program, there’s some fractured relationships, so I really want to (bridge that gap) 1,000%. And then help our recruiting process as far as my contacts and our alumni. We have a lot of alumni where their sons are playing and they’re very good players within the state and across this country. If I can be one extra voice in that recruiting process to get those guys here, that’ll be great. And then I want to help the program. This is an opportunity and I’m taking it for what it is. But I look at it like this: it’s a major opportunity, but when I take myself out of this, I’m a football alum — an Arizona football alum. I take that responsibility seriously. I have to do good, I have to knock it out the park. I have to.