Breaking down the Arizona Wildcats’ initial 2020 depth chart, which features some surprises on ‘D’

Analysis: If you’re looking for encouraging signs about the direction of the program, look no further. Kevin Sumlin and his staff have stocked the team with defensive linemen who have legit Pac-12 size. Blackwell and Lopez drew raves throughout camp, so it’s no surprise they’re starting. Barrs and Mason were the top contenders for the third spot. Just because Mason, who had a promising season last year, didn’t get it doesn’t mean he won’t have a prominent role. Look for Mason, Tapusoa and Irving to rotate in regularly. Shand, Terry and Wilson represent the next generation. Terry was recruited as an edge player, so it’s somewhat surprising that he’s listed at nose tackle.