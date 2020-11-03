Breaking down the Arizona Wildcats’ initial 2020 depth chart, which features some surprises on ‘D’

In part because of the coronavirus pandemic, exposure to the Arizona Wildcats’ fall camp was extremely limited. No one outside the program got to see much in the way of actual football.
With the release of the Week 1 depth chart Tuesday, we now have a picture of what the Wildcats might look like when they face Utah in the long-awaited season opener Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City.
Below is a position-by-position breakdown of the depth chart.
Quarterbacks
Starter: Grant Gunnell (6-6 228 So.)
Backups: Rhett Rodriguez (6-0 186 RS Jr.) OR Kevin Doyle (6-4 211 RS So.) OR Will Plummer (6-1 208 Fr.)
Analysis: The starting assignment is no surprise. The backup situation is interesting. Clearly, the coaches have a pecking order in mind if Gunnell were to get hurt. Our belief is that the next man in would be Rodriguez, who’s experienced and reliable (and played extensively at Utah in 2018). No player on the roster was hurt more by losing 11 spring practices than Doyle, but it’s a positive sign that he remains in the running for the No. 2 job. The coaching staff is excited about Plummer’s moxie and upside.
Running backs
Starter: Gary Brightwell (6-1 218 Sr.)
Backups: Michael Wiley (5-11 202 So.) OR Nathan Tilford (6-2 196 RS Jr.) OR Jalen John (5-11 222 Fr.)
Analysis: We expect Brightwell and Wiley to be the main ball carriers — and to play together at times. Both have shown the ability to line up outside; Brightwell, in fact, played slot receiver as a freshman. The knee injury to freshman Frank Brown Jr., who’s expected to miss at least two to three weeks, should lead to more opportunities for Tilford, who has performed whenever given the chance. Look for the powerfully built John to have a prominent role on special teams as he adjusts to college ball.
Wide receivers
Starters: Boobie Curry (6-2 203 So.), Jamarye Joiner (6-1 214 RS So.), Brian Casteel (6-0 185 RS Jr.)
Backups: Drew Dixon (6-3 198 RS Jr.), Stanley Berryhill III (5-10 177 RS Jr.), Tayvian Cunningham (5-10 174 Sr.), Dyelan Miller (6-2 192 Fr.), Ma’jon Wright (6-2 197 Fr.), 16 Thomas Reid III (6-2 203 RS Sr.)
Analysis: Like running back, this is a position where the Wildcats will rotate extensively. Beyond the listed top three, we expect Dixon, Berryhill and Cunningham to get plenty of snaps. Casteel is listed as a starter on the outside after primarily playing in the slot last season; he and Joiner are interchangeable. Perhaps the most interesting designation is Wright on the second team behind Casteel. It’s a great sign for the freshman from Florida. The staff is also bullish on fellow freshman Miller, who’s listed with the slot receivers.
Tight ends
Starters: Bryce Wolma (6-4 239 Sr.)
Backups: Stacey Marshall (6-5 238 Jr.), Zach Williams (6-3 223 RS So.)
Analysis: No surprises here. The question is how much the tight ends will be utilized in the passing game. The rhetoric coming out of camp suggested an uptick, but we’ll believe it when we see it. Wolma has developed into a reliable blocker, and newcomer Marshall showed an aptitude in that area as well in his junior-college film.
Offensive linemen
Starters: LT Jordan Morgan (6-5 310 So.), LG Donovan Laie (6-5 325 Jr.), C Josh McCauley (6-4 284 RS Sr.), RG Robert Congel (6-4 321 RS Jr.) OR Josh Donovan (6-5 317 RS Jr.), RT Paiton Fears (6-5 316 RS Jr.)
Backups: LT Sam Langi (6-5 329 Jr.), LG Tyson Gardner (6-4 284 RS Jr.), C Steven Bailey (6-3 314 RS Sr.), RT David Watson (6-5 301 RS So.)
Analysis: The projected starting lineup is as expected. Assuming they’re both healthy, Congel and Donovan could rotate at right guard as Fears and Edgar Burrola did at right tackle last season. McCauley’s health is a question mark heading into the opener after he hurt his knee early in training camp. Bailey isn’t quite on his level but does have experience. Gardner and Watson qualify as feel-good stories. Gardner is a walk-on who beat out several scholarship players for a spot on the two-deep. Watson battled back issues his first two seasons but appears to be healthy now.
Defensive linemen
Starters: Aaron Blackwell (6-3 293 Grad.), Roy Lopez (6-2 318 Grad.), Kyon Barrs (6-2 304 So.)
Backups: Trevon Mason (6-5 305 Sr.), Myles Tapusoa (6-1 345 Sr.), Mykee Irving (6-3 320 RS So.), Paris Shand (6-5 272 Fr.), Regen Terry (6-4 289 Fr.), Dion Wilson Jr. (6-4 276 Fr.)
Analysis: If you’re looking for encouraging signs about the direction of the program, look no further. Kevin Sumlin and his staff have stocked the team with defensive linemen who have legit Pac-12 size. Blackwell and Lopez drew raves throughout camp, so it’s no surprise they’re starting. Barrs and Mason were the top contenders for the third spot. Just because Mason, who had a promising season last year, didn’t get it doesn’t mean he won’t have a prominent role. Look for Mason, Tapusoa and Irving to rotate in regularly. Shand, Terry and Wilson represent the next generation. Terry was recruited as an edge player, so it’s somewhat surprising that he’s listed at nose tackle.
Linebackers
Starters: Kwabena Watson (6-2 230 RS Fr.), Derick Mourning (6-3 229 Fr.) Anthony Pandy (6-1 222 Sr.), Jalen Harris (6-5 258 RS Jr.)
Backups: Rourke Freeburg (6-2 204 RS Jr.), Parker Henley (5-11 225 RS Jr.), 27 Derrion Clark (6-1 202 So.), 45 Issaiah Johnson (6-1 242 RS So.)
Analysis: We knew Arizona had depth issues at linebacker after the transfers of Tony Fields II and Colin Schooler, but seeing it on paper really drives the point home. The unexpected development among the starters is freshman Mourning playing “Mike” while senior Pandy plays “Will.” The MLB spot generally carries more play-calling responsibility. Pandy still should be heavily involved in that. Two of the reserves, Freeburg and Henley, are walk-ons, and undersized ones at that. Clark was an early favorite to start inside, but Mourning proved too promising to keep on the bench.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Christian Roland-Wallace (5-11 202 So.), Lorenzo Burns (5-11 175 RS Sr.)
Backups: Malik Hausman (6-0 170 RS Jr.) OR McKenzie Barnes (6-2 203 Jr.), Bobby Wolfe (6-1 170 So.)
Analysis: Another potential team strength. Burns has a chance to earn All-Pac-12 honors this season; Roland-Wallace is on that track. Hausman gained more notoriety for his role in the #WeAreUnited players movement this summer than for anything he’s done on the field here, but he now has a chance to contribute to the defense. Barnes has had an up-and-down career but brings rare size to the position. Wolfe has as much upside as anyone in this group.
Safeties
Starters: Jaxen Turner (6-1 198 So.), Jarrius Wallace (6-1 185 RS Sr.) OR Rhedi Short (6-1 194 RS Jr.)
Backups: Christian Young (6-2 206 Jr.), Isaiah Mays (6-1 190 Jr.)
Analysis: We didn’t see this configuration coming, especially since Young has starting experience and was among the players the program made available for media interviews during camp. That being said, Turner was coming on last season before getting hurt. Wallace brings experience to the other safety spot; Short, who has yet to appear in a game for the UA, brings intrigue. Expect those three, plus Young, to form a rotation. Newcomer Mays could be a factor in the nickel defense. He mostly worked on the side during open portions of practice.
Special teams
Starters: PK Lucas Havrisik (6-2 184 Sr.), P Kyle Ostendorp (6-1 215 So.), H Jacob Meeker-Hackett (6-0 206 RS Sr.), LS Seth MacKellar (5-11 204 So.), PR Michael Wiley (5-11 202 So.), KR Tayvian Cunningham (5-10 174 Sr.)
Backups: PK/P Tyler Loop (6-0 164 Fr.), H Kyle Ostendorp (6-1 215 So.), LS Kameron Hawkins (5-11 227 Fr.), PR Brian Casteel (6-0 185 RS Jr.), PR Christian Roland-Wallace (5-11 202 So.), KR Stanley Berryhill III (5-10 177 RS Jr.), KR Gary Brightwell (6-1 218 Sr.)
Analysis: Some mild surprises here, including freshman Loop apparently beating out Meeker-Hackett for the backup punter job. Meeker-Hackett will be the holder for Havrisik. Sumlin said he and the staff “feel a lot better than we felt last year” about the kicking game.
