Breaking down the updated Arizona Wildcats football roster for 2020-21

Arizona updated its online football roster Thursday, an undertaking that always produces interesting nuggets for those who follow the Wildcats closely.
It’s especially fascinating this year because the season is on hold indefinitely and no one outside the program has had access to the players.
Normally, I could put weight changes in context for you: This player has gotten in great shape, this player needs to get in shape, this player appears to have bulked up, etc. Without being able to observe the team’s workouts or walk-throughs, all we have to go on are the numbers.
Additionally, because of the pandemic, many players weren’t able to work out as they usually would during the offseason. The freshman class also arrived on campus several weeks later than is customary.
Below you’ll find several lists culled from the updated roster, including the returning players whose weights have changed the most since last season; the vitals on the 19 scholarship newcomers who arrived on campus last month; and walk-ons from the state of Arizona.
A few quick notes:
- One of the players whose dimensions jumped out was defensive end Regen Terry. The 6-4 freshman was listed at 289 pounds, up 39 from signing day in December. I’m told “it’s a good 289” and that Terry projects as a true defensive end.
- Best I can tell, all the newcomers who were supposed to be here are, and no one has been removed from the roster that we didn’t already know about.
- I counted 15 new walk-ons, including six from within the state.
Returning veterans/notable weight changes
- OL Steven Bailey from 6-3, 305 to 6-3, 314 (plus-9)
- DB McKenzie Barnes from 6-1, 193 to 6-2, 203 (plus-10)
- RB Gary Brightwell from 6-1, 210 to 6-1, 218 (plus-8)
- DE JB Brown from 6-3, 255 to 6-3, 267 (plus-12)
- WR Brian Casteel from 6-0, 195 to 6-0, 185 (minus-10)
- LB Derrion Clark from 6-1, 211 to 6-1, 202 (minus-9)
- OL Robert Congel from 6-4, 310 to 6-4, 321 (plus-11)
- WR Drew Dixon from 6-3, 205 to 6-3, 198 (minus-7)
- OL Paiton Fears from 6-5, 308 to 6-5, 316 (plus-8)
- LB Jalen Harris from 6-5, 250 to 6-5, 258 (plus-8)
- OL Donovan Laie from 6-4, 315 to 6-5, 325 (plus-10)
- C Josh McCauley from 6-3, 292 to 6-4, 284 (minus-8)
- P Kyle Ostendorp from 6-1, 202 to 6-1, 215 (plus-13)
- LB Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa from 6-3, 235 to 6-3, 254 (plus-19)
- DL Nahe Sulunga from 6-2, 275 to 6-3, 249 (minus-26)
- DL Myles Tapusoa from 6-1, 330 to 6-1, 345 (plus-15)
- RB Nathan Tilford from 6-2, 207 to 6-2, 196 (minus-11)
- S Jaxen Turner from 6-0, 190 to 6-1, 198 (plus-8)
- LB Kwabena Watson from 6-2, 210 to 6-2, 230 (plus-20)
- LB Kylan Wilborn from 6-2, 242 to 6-2, 252 (plus-10)
- RB Michael Wiley from 5-11, 186 to 5-11, 202 (plus-16)
- S Christian Young from 6-2, 217 to 6-2, 206 (minus-11)
January enrollees/notable weight changes
- OL Woody Jean from 6-4, 285 to 6-4, 314 (plus-29)
- DL Aaron Blackwell from 6-3, 300 to 6-3, 293 (minus-7)
Newly arrived freshmen
- OL Josh Baker 6-3, 285, #75
- RB Frank Brown Jr. 6-0, 200, #8
- DB Khary Crump, 5-11, 164, #20
- RB Jalen John 5-11, 222, #21
- DL Shontrail Key 6-4, 248, #44
- K Tyler Loop 6-0, 164, #33
- OL Leif Magnuson 6-4, 284, #65
- WR Dyelan Miller 6-2, 192, #14
- LB Derick Mourning 6-3, 229, #18
- OL Anthony Patt 6-4, 280, #76
- DL Paris Shand 6-5, 272, #95
- DL Regen Terry 6-4, 289, #17
- LB Jabar Triplett 6-1, 226, #10
- DB Edric Whitley 5-11, 144, #11
- DL Dion Wilson Jr. 6-4, 276, #94
- WR Ma’jon Wright 6-2, 197, #18
Notable weight changes since signings were announced in December/February
- Brown plus-20
- Crump minus-11
- John plus-12
- Key minus-14
- Magnuson plus-14
- Mourning plus-17
- Terry plus-39
- Whitley minus-26
- Wilson plus-20
Newly arrived transfers
- OL Sam Langi 6-5, 329, #58
- DL Roy Lopez 6-2, 318, #51
- DB Isaiah Mays 6-1, 190, #13
New walk-ons from Arizona
- DB Trey Cartledge (6-0, 170, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep)
- DB Treydan Stukes (6-0, 168, Goodyear Millennium)
- DB Jaydin Young (6-0, 182, Peoria Centennial)
- LB Thor Canales (6-3, 224, Phoenix Mountain Pointe)
- OL Jacob Bracamonte (6-3, 298, Tucson High)
- OL Darrell Branch (6-2, 319, Gilbert Higley)
