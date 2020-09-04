Breaking down the updated Arizona Wildcats football roster for 2020-21

Arizona updated its online football roster Thursday, an undertaking that always produces interesting nuggets for those who follow the Wildcats closely.

It’s especially fascinating this year because the season is on hold indefinitely and no one outside the program has had access to the players.

Normally, I could put weight changes in context for you: This player has gotten in great shape, this player needs to get in shape, this player appears to have bulked up, etc. Without being able to observe the team’s workouts or walk-throughs, all we have to go on are the numbers.

Additionally, because of the pandemic, many players weren’t able to work out as they usually would during the offseason. The freshman class also arrived on campus several weeks later than is customary.

Below you’ll find several lists culled from the updated roster, including the returning players whose weights have changed the most since last season; the vitals on the 19 scholarship newcomers who arrived on campus last month; and walk-ons from the state of Arizona.

A few quick notes: