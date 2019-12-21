Brenden Schooler, former Oregon receiver and brother of UA linebacker, transferring to Arizona

After spending the last two months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Oregon wide receiver Brenden Schooler will join his brother, Arizona Wildcats linebacker Colin Schooler, at the UA for the 2020 season.

Brenden Schooler, who received offers from dozens of schools, will be eligible to play the upcoming season a graduate transfer.

At Oregon, the 6-foot-2-inch, 197-pound Schooler hauled in 43 catches for 512 yards and four touchdowns. Schooler played safety as a freshman, registering 74 tackles and four interceptions.