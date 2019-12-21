You are the owner of this article.
Brenden Schooler, former Oregon receiver and brother of UA linebacker, transferring to Arizona
Brenden Schooler, former Oregon receiver and brother of UA linebacker, transferring to Arizona

Virginia Oregon Football

Oregon's Brenden Schooler, left, celebrates an interception against Virginia with teammates Tyree Robinson and De'Quan McDowell, right, in front of the Virginia bench during the third quarter of their NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

 Chris Pietsch

After spending the last two months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Oregon wide receiver Brenden Schooler will join his brother, Arizona Wildcats linebacker Colin Schooler, at the UA for the 2020 season. 

Brenden Schooler, who received offers from dozens of schools, will be eligible to play the upcoming season a graduate transfer.

At Oregon, the 6-foot-2-inch, 197-pound Schooler hauled in 43 catches for 512 yards and four touchdowns. Schooler played safety as a freshman, registering 74 tackles and four interceptions.

"He brings a lot of good energy, which I'm excited about," UA outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone said about Schooler in a film breakdown posted to Twitter. "We're so excited about the skill set he brings to our room and he's a big-time playmaker."  

Schooler is the 13th player to join Arizona's 2020 recruiting class. The UA plans to add at least 10 more in the coming months. 

"The good thing about him is he brings all phases to the game," Mazzone said on the video. "He can be on special teams and he might even play a little special teams for us. 

"We can't wait for Brenden Schooler to get here." 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

