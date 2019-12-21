Brenden Schooler, former Oregon receiver and brother of UA linebacker, transferring to Arizona

After spending the last two months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Oregon wide receiver Brenden Schooler will join his brother, Arizona Wildcats linebacker Colin Schooler, at the UA for the 2020 season.
Brenden Schooler, who received offers from dozens of schools, will be eligible to play the upcoming season a graduate transfer.
At Oregon, the 6-foot-2-inch, 197-pound Schooler hauled in 43 catches for 512 yards and four touchdowns. Schooler played safety as a freshman, registering 74 tackles and four interceptions.
"He brings a lot of good energy, which I'm excited about," UA outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone said about Schooler in a film breakdown posted to Twitter. "We're so excited about the skill set he brings to our room and he's a big-time playmaker."
Schooler is the 13th player to join Arizona's 2020 recruiting class. The UA plans to add at least 10 more in the coming months.
"The good thing about him is he brings all phases to the game," Mazzone said on the video. "He can be on special teams and he might even play a little special teams for us.
"We can't wait for Brenden Schooler to get here."
