Brennan Carroll sees path to improvement for Arizona’s offensive line after struggles in 2021

Jordan Morgan appears to be in great shape. Was he ever 100% last year?

A: “He did have some lower-body injuries last year, a couple different ones. And even in the last game, he didn’t practice all week. He was banged up a little bit last year. We just gotta keep him healthy.”

What kind of impact did that have on him?

A: “It was tough for him to truly get the practice reps in to keep the consistency so that he can go out there and perform on game day. A couple times he’s getting in late, the last-day practice, and that’s just a walk-through. It always helps, especially (with a) new system, new program, getting in as many practice reps as you can.”

With Josh Baker out, JT Hand has been starting at center. How’s he coming along?