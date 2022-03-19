Brennan Carroll sees path to improvement for Arizona’s offensive line after struggles in 2021

Arizona’s offseason moves invigorated the fanbase.
Jedd Fisch and his staff landed a top-25 recruiting class. They improved the team through the NCAA transfer portal.
The Wildcats have talent at quarterback and the other skill positions. They’ve added pass rushers and pass defenders.
But every conversation with UA football fans inevitably leads to a particular place and a pointed question:
What about the offensive line?
The unit struggled last season. The Wildcats allowed the most sacks in the Pac-12. In part because of those sacks, they averaged just 3.7 yards per rushing attempt.
Arizona did not address the offensive line in the offseason in the same manner it did other positions. Fisch and his staff tried. But they didn’t land any transfers from four-year schools who are eligible this season.
Despite that fact, Brennan Carroll feels good about where the UA line is headed. Arizona’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach believes experience will greatly benefit the returnees and that some of the newcomers, even if they’re freshmen, will have an immediate impact.
Arizona returns four starters in tackles Jordan Morgan and Paiton Fears, guard Josh Donovan and center/guard Josh Baker (who’s currently injured). Another inside player, JT Hand, saw game action as a freshman last year. Newcomer Jonah Savaiinaea, who enrolled in January, already is running with the ones at right guard.
Carroll discussed the state of the line after Saturday’s practice, Arizona’s fourth of the spring. The interview has been lightly edited.
What gives you confidence that the line play will improve this season?
A: “The guys that we have returning, they truly understand the system now, so we’ve got more leadership there from guys we’re gonna rely on. The young guys have come in with a great attitude, and they’ve fought their tails off to learn it. They’re competing right now. We’re excited.”
Do you feel like you added enough to the group?
A: “There’s always room to add more. The way that situation is now (with the transfer portal), there’s more than one opportunity.”
Coach Fisch said that he felt confident in the tackles, Jordan and Paiton. Do you feel the same way?
A: “Yeah. They’ve had a full year. Great training. We’ve had a great offseason leading up to this. Both those guys just feel way more comfortable (in) Year 2. It feels like almost old hat to them. They know what’s going on. They can communicate it better now. Where they were just learning it last year, now they’re starting to teach it.”
Jordan Morgan appears to be in great shape. Was he ever 100% last year?
A: “He did have some lower-body injuries last year, a couple different ones. And even in the last game, he didn’t practice all week. He was banged up a little bit last year. We just gotta keep him healthy.”
What kind of impact did that have on him?
A: “It was tough for him to truly get the practice reps in to keep the consistency so that he can go out there and perform on game day. A couple times he’s getting in late, the last-day practice, and that’s just a walk-through. It always helps, especially (with a) new system, new program, getting in as many practice reps as you can.”
With Josh Baker out, JT Hand has been starting at center. How’s he coming along?
A: “He’s doing great for a kid that got here a year ago. He came in early with us and really didn’t get any reps with the ones until late in the season. He wound up playing a bunch of reps for us. He just had a backup role last year. He’s done a great job preparing. He’s had big leadership from Josh Baker getting him ready to go. He’s done a great job so far. He’s gonna keep building.”
Coach Fisch is really high on Jonah Savaiinaea. What have you seen out of him so far?
A: “I see a kid that’s totally taken the challenge of being the young guy and being asked to compete early on. Great preparation back there in Hawaii, St. Louis High School. He’s just ready to compete. It’s not too big for him.”
You brought in a junior-college transfer in Joseph Borjon. He’s 6-7, 339. Is he a project? Or someone who could contribute this season?
A: “He had to get in shape first of all, and he’s doing that right now unfortunately. But he’s working his way through in these practice reps, and we’ll see how far he can take it. He does have the size. He’s got good movement.”
Overall, how do things feel different in Year 2 for the program?
A: “Our guys last year did a fantastic job of buying in, but they were far behind. Having a full year in the program and then adding to it with another great spring, it’s shown. It looks different. It feels different. Guys are the putting time in, and it’s shown up. It’s gonna pay off for sure.”
Receiver makeover
If the offensive line was tweaked, the receiving corps was overhauled.
Arizona added first-team All-Conference USA wideout Jacob Cowing from UTEP, four-star recruit Tetairoa McMillan and coveted three-star prospects Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones. Ma’jon Wright, who impressed as a freshman in 2020, also is eligible now after having to sit out last season.
Receivers coach Kevin Cummings explained why upgrading the talent and size at the position was so important.
“We gotta find ways to make plays downfield, whether that’s going up and getting the 50-50 balls or running past people,” Cummings said. “That was just something that we didn’t do well enough last year. So we went out and found some really good guys to come in and do that.
“The best part about it is, they’re all here right now. They’re already getting this experience. We don’t have to wait till June to get them in here.”
Extra points
Transfer Jayden de Laura continued to get most of the No. 1 QB reps. Freshman Noah Fifita got most of the No. 2 reps.
Both quarterbacks had up-and-down days. Gunner Maldonado intercepted de Laura during a red-zone drill on a pass that Treydan Stukes tipped. De Laura later threw a strike to Cowing for a touchdown. Fifita threw TD passes to freshman tailback Jonah Coleman and Wright but got picked off by safety Isaiah Taylor on the final play of practice.
Coleman caught Fifita’s pass near the goal line, changed directions and power threw multiple defenders while crossing the goal line. Wright snagged his TD ball with one hand in the back corner of the end zone.
Transfer defensive end Hunter Echols had his best practice so far, registering several QB pressures and at least one sack.
Transfer linebacker Anthony Solomon ended an offensive possession with a fourth-down sack.
Cummings wore a Cate Reese jersey that he purchased just before practice. He and others planned to attend the UA women’s basketball game Saturday night. “I just came to represent ... show a little love,” Cummings said. “We’re 100% behind them.”
Carroll on Fifita’s demeanor: “He does have great poise for a freshman. But he’s played in big games all of his life. This is (just) a football practice.”
Freshman tackle Jacob Reece, who recently enrolled, has yet to practice. Carroll said the school is still working through the “onboarding process” with Reece.
Malik Reed, who’s been battling a hamstring injury, began practice as the starting middle linebacker but didn’t play after the first 11-on-11 segment. Transfer Jeremy Mercier took most of the first-team reps at that spot.
Tailback Jalen John did not participate. He had a sling on his left arm while riding an exercise bike in the rehab area. Fellow backs Drake Anderson and Stevie Rocker Jr. got banged up during practice.
Arizona hosted several recruits, including class of 2023 defensive lineman Cameron Brandt of Chatsworth, California; ’23 tight end Jackson Bowers of Mesa; ’23 receiver Ja’Kobi Lane of Mesa; ’24 quarterback Julian Sayin on Carlsbad, California; and ’24 QB Demond Williams of Basha.
