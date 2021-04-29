Brightwell, Burns, Lopez seek to snap Arizona’s NFL draft drought

First-year Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has heavily promoted the idea of being a “P.R.O.” — proficient, relentless and original.

He also would like more Wildcats to become NFL pros, an area that has suffered under the past two UA regimes.

Over the past six years, only four Arizona players have been selected in the NFL draft. None has been picked higher than the fifth round. Last year, the UA was the only Pac-12 school that didn’t have a player taken.

This year offers three possible candidates, although Saturday's Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) appears to be the best-case scenario for each of them: tailback Gary Brightwell, cornerback Lorenzo Burns and defensive tackle Roy Lopez. Linebacker Tony Fields II, who played his first three seasons at Arizona before spending the 2020 campaign at West Virginia, is projected to come off the board sometime Friday or Saturday.

Here’s a snapshot of the three players officially representing Arizona, including scouting evaluations courtesy of “The Beast,” the annual draft guide produced by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler:

RB Gary Brightwell (5-11, 218)