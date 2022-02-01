Bringing order to chaos: How Jeremy Gray helps Arizona manage the NCAA transfer portal

“It’s definitely a collaborative process,” Gray said. “There’s no egos. There's no power trip here.”

Gray and Fisch worked together at UCLA in 2017. Fisch was the Bruins’ offensive coordinator and, for two games, interim head coach; Gray was a graduate assistant helping tutor the wide receivers.

That assignment fell between two stints in the player-personnel office of the Minnesota Vikings, where Gray’s father, Jerry, served as defensive backs coach. The elder Gray has coached in the NFL for over 20 years and is currently the Green Bay Packers’ defensive backs coach and defensive passing-game coordinator.

Jeremy Gray played defensive back at SMU before becoming a grad assistant at his alma mater. Gray, 30, would like to become an NFL general manager one day. For now, he’s focused on helping a rebuilding program find its way amid the rapidly changing world of college football.

Gray spoke to the Star about his job and his journey, including the lessons learned from his father and one of their former bosses. The conversation has been lightly edited.

What appealed to you the most about this job?