Brooks Reed, Earl Mitchell enter Ring of Honor side-by-side — like always

Mitchell. soon joined Reed on the defensive line, playing defensive tackle.

From 2008-09, Mitchell and Reed combined for 148 tackles and 18 sacks for an Arizona defense that helped the Wildcats to appearances in the Holiday Bowl and Alamo Bowl. Reed finished his Arizona career as an All-Pac-10 selection.

“My goal was to always play as hard as him. We got sacks together and it was just a lot of fun,” Reed said.

In 2010, Mitchell was drafted in the third round by the NFL's Houston Texans. He went on to play for the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

He was joined in Houston by Reed, who had called his shot as a college senior. That year, Reed posted on Facebook: “I’m going to get drafted by the Texans and take Mario Williams’ spot.”

“And that’s exactly what happened. It’s not like I took Mario Williams’ spot, but I was drafted by the Texans in the second round, Mario tore his (pectoral muscle) and then all of a sudden I’m starting,” said Reed. “And that's how it happened: Me and Earl were playing next to each other, just like we were at Arizona. It was so cool.”