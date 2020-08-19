Brothers Brenden and Colin Schooler leaving UA to pursue opportunities to play this fall

“My time as a Wildcats has been an honor, and I have had some of the best moments of my life in Tucson,” Colin Schooler wrote in a tweet. "I have had the honor of working and playing with some amazing people. …

“With uncertain times and the Pac-12 not participating with fall sports this year, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and open up my recruiting to conferences who are playing this fall.”

Brenden Schooler spent the previous four seasons at Oregon, where he began his career as a safety before moving to receiver. Schooler missed most of last season because of a foot injury. He caught 43 passes for 521 yards and four touchdowns as a Duck. He accumulated 74 tackles and four interceptions as a freshman.

“I would like to thank the University of Arizona for taking me in and treating me like family,” tweeted Brenden Schooler, who enrolled in January. “For the short time I was here, I … created friendships that I know will last a lifetime.