Bubble Cats: These ex-Arizona Wildcats will take part in NBA reboot

Late July is normally a time for NBA teams to improve their rosters for the following season.
The state of the world — specifically the U.S. — isn’t normal right now.
As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic that halted professional and collegiate sports in March, the NBA has rebooted the 2020 season in a controlled and closely monitored "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The NBA will attempt to finish a paused season with plenty of daily testing, temperature checks and games played in empty ballrooms. Starting Thursday, 22 teams — and nine former Arizona Wildcats — will re-start their seasons. The playoffs begin Aug. 17.
Here’s a look at the ex-Cats in the NBA bubble, how they fared before the season stopped and what their schedules look like.
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
2019-20 stats: 19 points per game (54.8% field goal percentage), 12 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game
The rundown: Ayton appeared to be off to a promising start in his second NBA season following a double-double performance against the Kings in Phoenix’s season opener. Ayton was then suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-substance policy. Upon his return on Dec. 17, Ayton notched 13 double-doubles — including a 26-point, 21-rebound performance against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. In the exhibition games leading up to Thursday’s bubble opener, Ayton displayed a much-improved 3-point shot. The Suns will need him: Phoenix is 13th in the Western Conference standings and needs to get within four games of the No. 8 seed in order to compete for the final playoff spot.
Schedule:
July 31: Wizards (1 p.m./Fox Sports Arizona)
Aug. 2: Mavericks (6 p.m.Fox Sports Arizona)
Aug. 4: Clippers (1 p.m./Fox Sports Arizona or NBATV)
Aug. 6: Pacers (1 p.m./Fox Sports Arizona)
Aug. 8: Heat (4:30 p.m./Fox Sports Arizona)
Aug. 10: Thunder (11:30 a.m./Fox Sports Arizona)
Aug. 11: 76ers (1:30 p.m./Fox Sports Arizona)
Aug. 13: Mavericks (TBD/Fox Sports Arizona)
Solomon Hill, Miami Heat
2019-20 stats: 5.4 ppg (40.3% FG), 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg
The rundown: Hill was traded from New Orleans to Memphis prior to the 2019 NBA draft, then was dealt to Miami in February. In six games with the Heat prior to the shutdown, Hill averaged 2.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and just under one assist, steal and block per game.
Schedule:
Aug. 1: Nuggets (10 a.m./ESPN)
Aug. 3: Raptors (10:30 a.m./NBATV)
Aug. 4: Celtics (3:30 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 6: Bucks (1 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 8: Suns (4:30 p.m.)
Aug. 10: Pacers (5 p.m.)
Aug. 12: Thunder (5 p.m.)
Aug. 14: Pacers (TBD)
Andre Iguodala, Miami Heat
2019-20 stats: 4.4 ppg (49% FG), 4.3 rpg, 2 apg
The rundown: The lone Lute Olson-coached Wildcat currently in the NBA will have an essential role on a Miami team that is a trendy pick to make the NBA Finals. Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the restart, trailing Milwaukee, Toronto and Boston. The Heat have tools to make a deep run: Jimmy Butler is an All-Star and one of the best two-way players in the league, while Bam Adebayo is a candidate for Most Improved Player. Add in Iguodala, an NBA finals MVP and a 16-year veteran, and Miami must like its chances. "Iggy" could defend star players such as Giannis Antetokoumpo, Khris Middleton and Pascal Siakam in the playoffs, and either LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard in the NBA Finals — if the Heat make it that far.
Schedule:
Aug. 1: Nuggets (10 a.m./ESPN)
Aug. 3: Raptors (10:30 a.m./NBATV)
Aug. 4: Celtics (3:30 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 6: Bucks (1 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 8: Suns (4:30 p.m.)
Aug. 10: Pacers (5 p.m.)
Aug. 12: Thunder (5 p.m.)
Aug. 14: Pacers (TBD)
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Toronto Raptors
2019-20 stats: 7.2 ppg (47% FG), 4.9 rpg, 1.7 apg
The rundown: “The Shim Reaper” is finishing a one-year deal with Toronto before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Toronto added Hollis-Jefferson and ex-Wildcat Stanley Johnson last summer, and despite losing star Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers and veteran shooting guard Danny Green to the Lakers, the defending champions are a No. 2 seed and in position to bring another ring north of the border. Toronto’s play-in slate features eight games against teams currently in the playoff picture.
Schedule:
Aug. 1: Lakers (5:30 p.m./ESPN)
Aug. 3: Heat (10:30 a.m./NBATV)
Aug. 5: Magic (5 p.m.)
Aug. 7: Celtics (6 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 9: Grizzlies (11 a.m.)
Aug. 10: Bucks (3:30 p.m./ESPN)
Aug. 12: 76ers (3:30 p.m./ESPN)
Aug. 14: Nuggets (TBD)
Stanley Johnson, Toronto Raptors
2019-20 stats: 1.2 ppg (25.8% FG), 1.1 rpg, 0.4 apg
The rundown: Unlike Hollis-Jefferson, his college teammate from the 2014-15 season, Johnson has struggled to find a consistent role in Toronto. The 6-foot-6-inch, 245-pound wing only played in six of the Raptors’ final 21 games before the season shut down. Johnson, the No. 8 overall pick in the ‘15 NBA draft, has career-lows in every offensive and defensive category this season.
Schedule:
Aug. 1: Lakers (5:30 p.m./ESPN)
Aug. 3: Heat (10:30 a.m./NBATV)
Aug. 5: Magic (5 p.m.)
Aug. 7: Celtics (6 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 9: Grizzlies (11 a.m.)
Aug. 10: Bucks (3:30 p.m./ESPN)
Aug. 12: 76ers (3:30 p.m./ESPN)
Aug. 14: Nuggets (TBD)
T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers
2019-20 stats: 6.5 ppg (51.7% FG), 2.6 rpg, 5 apg
The rundown: The point guard beloved by many has been a key piece to Indiana’s success this season. He averaged 18.9 minutes per game before the shutdown as the backup to Malcolm Brogdon. His first game in the Orlando bubble comes against his first NBA team, the 76ers.
Schedule:
Aug. 1: 76ers (4 p.m.)
Aug. 3 Wizards (1 p.m.)
Aug. 4: Magic (3 p.m.)
Aug. 6: Suns (1 p.m.)
Aug. 8: Lakers (3 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 10: Heat (5 p.m.)
Aug. 12: Rockets (1 p.m./NBATV)
Aug. 14: Heat (TBD)
Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
2019-20 stats: 14.4 ppg (43.3% FG), 7.6 rpg, 3.7 apg
The rundown: The former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year didn’t have to travel far for the bubble, but the road to the playoffs won’t be easy for the eighth-seeded Magic. Orlando (30-35) must fend off the Washington Wizards (24-40) to secure a playoff spot while playing a schedule that includes games against the Pacers, Raptors, Sixers and Celtics in consecutive games. It's been an eventful season for Gordon, the highest-paid Wildcat currently in the NBA. He controversially lost the slam dunk contest, then released a rap song titled “9/10,” a passive diss to Dwyane Wade, who gave the ex-Wildcat a 9 in the final round. Gordon and the Magic will tip off the play-in games on Friday against the Nets.
Schedule:
July 31: Nets (11:30 a.m.)
Aug. 2: Kings (3 p.m./NBATV)
Aug. 4: Pacers (3 p.m.)
Aug. 5: Raptors (5 p.m.)
Aug. 7: 76ers (3:30 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 9: Celtics (2 p.m.)
Aug. 11: Nets (10 a.m.)
Aug. 13: Pelicans (TBD)
Luke Walton, Sacramento Kings (head coach)
The rundown: The Kings (28-36) are just 3.5 games behind the No. 8 seed in Walton's first season, but will be without former second overall pick Marvin Bagley III when they resume the season.
Schedule:
July 31: Spurs (5 p.m.)
Aug. 2: Magic (3 p.m./NBATV)
Aug. 4: Mavericks (11:30 a.m.)
Aug. 6: Pelicans (10:30 a.m./NBATV)
Aug. 7: Nets (2 p.m.)
Aug. 9: Rockets (5 p.m.)
Aug. 11: Pelicans (6 p.m.)
Aug. 13: Lakers (TBD)
Jesse Mermuys, Sacramento Kings (assistant coach)
The rundown: Mermuys has been in the NBA in some capacity in 2008, whether it was as an assistant for the Nuggets, Rockets, Raptors, Lakers and now Kings, or as head coach of Toronto’s G League affiliate. The Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic High School graduate followed Walton from L.A. to Sacramento last May.
Schedule:
July 31: Spurs (5 p.m.)
Aug. 2: Magic (3 p.m./NBATV)
Aug. 4: Mavericks (11:30 a.m.)
Aug. 6: Pelicans (10:30 a.m./NBATV)
Aug. 7: Nets (2 p.m.)
Aug. 9: Rockets (5 p.m.)
Aug. 11: Pelicans (6 p.m.)
Aug. 13: Lakers (TBD)
Miles Simon, Los Angeles Lakers (assistant coach)
The rundown: Simon initially joined Walton’s UA-heavy coaching staff in 2017, but stayed in L.A. after Walton was fired.
Schedule:
July 30: Clippers (6 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 1: Raptors (5:30 p.m./ESPN)
Aug. 3: Jazz (6 p.m./ESPN)
Aug. 5: Thunder (3:30 p.m./ESPN)
Aug. 6: Rockets (6 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 8: Pacers (3 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 10: Nuggets (6 p.m./TNT)
Aug. 13: Kings (TBD)
