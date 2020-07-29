Bubble Cats: These ex-Arizona Wildcats will take part in NBA reboot

Andre Iguodala, Miami Heat

The rundown: The lone Lute Olson-coached Wildcat currently in the NBA will have an essential role on a Miami team that is a trendy pick to make the NBA Finals. Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the restart, trailing Milwaukee, Toronto and Boston. The Heat have tools to make a deep run: Jimmy Butler is an All-Star and one of the best two-way players in the league, while Bam Adebayo is a candidate for Most Improved Player. Add in Iguodala, an NBA finals MVP and a 16-year veteran, and Miami must like its chances. "Iggy" could defend star players such as Giannis Antetokoumpo, Khris Middleton and Pascal Siakam in the playoffs, and either LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard in the NBA Finals — if the Heat make it that far.