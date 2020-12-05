Buffalo stampede: Wildcats can't stop run, suffer 11th consecutive defeat

Despite shuffling some personnel, the offensive line had another rough outing. At one point, four of five UA possessions ended with third-down sacks. More often than not, Plummer either didn’t have time to throw or couldn’t find anyone open. Plummer finished 19 of 32 for 154 yards with one interception.

"There’s 10 other guys on the field too," Sumlin said. "With a young guy like that, the game plan, we (wanted to) take some pressure off him by running the ball. But in those third-down situations, we were 3 of 14, That’s just not good enough. That’s not all on the quarterback."

The Wildcats did run the ball with authority, especially in the second half, and twice advanced inside the CU 5-yard line. They came away with nary a point on those two possessions. The first one ended with an interception, the second with an incomplete pass on fourth down.

"We were able to run it in the middle of the field," said Sumlin, whose team rushed for 268 yards. "We got some zero coverage and blitz that we didn’t handle. They brought a lot of pressure, we didn’t handle it, we didn’t pick it up. We didn’t make plays down there.