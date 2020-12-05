Buffalo stampede: Cats can't stop run, suffer 11th straight loss

Plummer finished 19 of 32 for 154 yards with one interception.

The Wildcats did run the ball with authority, especially in the second half, and twice advanced inside the CU 5-yard line. They came away with nary a point on those two possessions. The first one ended with an interception; the second with an incomplete pass on fourth down.

It was still a one-score game at that point, with 6:07 remaining, but Arizona couldn’t contain Broussard. He ripped off a 72-yard run that set up Evan Price’s 19-yard field goal with 2:26 remaining. That score accounted for the final margin.

The Wildcats led 13-0 early in the second quarter – their first double-figure lead since the Texas Tech game last year (Sept. 14). It evaporated by halftime, and Colorado extended its advantage to 21-13 on quarterback Sam Noyer’s 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Noyer’s twisted away from a tackler and extended the ball over the goal line two plays after dashing through the UA defense for 54 yards.