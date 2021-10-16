By the numbers: Explaining Arizona's shutout loss to Colorado

The Arizona Wildcats were shut out on the road by Colorado, losing 34-0 and suffering their 18th consecutive defeat in the process.

These numbers tell the story of Arizona’s latest defeat.

1:34

At one point in the second half it was still a 6-0 ballgame and Arizona — despite struggling to move the ball — remained competitive with Colorado.

That changed in the span of a 1:34 stretch in the third quarter. The Wildcats had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown. On the ensuing drive, Gunner Cruz threw a pick-six to make it 20-0 in favor of Colorado.

An injured Cruz (thumb) was removed from the game after that in favor of backup Will Plummer.

4

In the second quarter, Arizona ran four plays from the Colorado 1-yard line and couldn’t convert, turning the ball over to the Buffs.

Two 15-yard penalties on CU followed up by a Jalen John 23-yard run set Arizona up right in front of the goal line. A Cruz sneak on first down was stuffed, as were consecutive runs by John.