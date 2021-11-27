By the numbers: Explaining how ASU beat Arizona in Saturday's Territorial Cup game

The Arizona Wildcats fell to Arizona State 38-15, the fifth consecutive Territorial Cup loss for the Wildcats.

Here's a by the numbers breakdown of how the Wildcats were unable to pull off the upset over their rivals.

346

Arizona QB Will Plummer passed for a career-high 346 yards, with 215 of them coming in the first half. The sophomore signal-caller completed nine passes that went for 15 or more yards.

Plummer’s second go-around in the Territorial Cup was a mixed bag; he fumbled a ball that ASU returned to Arizona's 1, and he threw a pick-six that iced the game.

0

The Wildcats’ scoring struggles continued, as they posted zero touchdowns in their first three red-zone possessions.

Arizona reached the ASU 13, ASU 1 and ASU 14 on three of its first four drives and were unable to find the end zone. On UA’s second red-zone drive, Arizona had a third-and-goal from ASU's 1 only to false start.

All three red-zone drives ended with the Cats settling for a Tyler Loop field goal.

5