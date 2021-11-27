By the numbers: Explaining how ASU beat Arizona in Saturday's Territorial Cup game

The Arizona Wildcats fell to Arizona State 38-15, the fifth consecutive Territorial Cup loss for the Wildcats.
Here's a by the numbers breakdown of how the Wildcats were unable to pull off the upset over their rivals.
346
Arizona QB Will Plummer passed for a career-high 346 yards, with 215 of them coming in the first half. The sophomore signal-caller completed nine passes that went for 15 or more yards.
Plummer’s second go-around in the Territorial Cup was a mixed bag; he fumbled a ball that ASU returned to Arizona's 1, and he threw a pick-six that iced the game.
0
The Wildcats’ scoring struggles continued, as they posted zero touchdowns in their first three red-zone possessions.
Arizona reached the ASU 13, ASU 1 and ASU 14 on three of its first four drives and were unable to find the end zone. On UA’s second red-zone drive, Arizona had a third-and-goal from ASU's 1 only to false start.
All three red-zone drives ended with the Cats settling for a Tyler Loop field goal.
5
Arizona RB Michael Wiley has scored a touchdown in five straight games. Wiley caught a 5-yard pass from Plummer in the third quarter and extended the ball across the pylon for a TD to make it 21-15 ASU.
Wiley is the first Arizona player to have touchdowns in five consecutive games since wide receiver Shawn Poindexter in the 2018 season.
86
ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels rushed for 86 yards against Arizona, the most in a game since Sept. 11 against UNLV (125).
Daniels picked up a huge chunk of those yards on a 48-yard scramble he took for a touchdown on ASU’s first drive of the second half. He’s had a rushing touchdown in the last two Territorial Cup games.
6
Stanley Berryhill caught 10 passes Saturday, becoming the sixth player in UA school history to have 80 or more catches in a single season.
Berryhill led the Wildcats in receiving with 102 yards, his second game of the year with 100 or more.
1972
The Sun Devils have won five consecutive Territorial Cup games, their longest winning streak in the rivalry since nine straight victories between 1965-72.
ASU is outscoring Arizona 215-106 during its current five-game streak.
80
Freshman wide receiver Dorian Singer led Arizona in receiving in the first half with 80 yards on just two receptions. After Wiley’s touchdown reception in the third quarter, Singer was flagged for a flagrant unsportsmanlike penalty and ejected from the game.
