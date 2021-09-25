By the numbers: How Arizona kept it close, then stumbled late against Oregon

The Arizona Wildcats hung tough with the third-ranked Oregon for much of Saturday night's game, but the Ducks ran away in the fourth quarter and prevailed 41-19.

Arizona has now lost 16 consecutive games, tied for the longest active streak in the NCAA.

These stats tell the story of UA’s 22-point loss.

17-0

Arizona was very much alive entering the final quarter, trailing just 24-19. But the Ducks ended the game scoring 17 unanswered points and closing out any hopes of a UA miracle upset.

Oregon made a 43-yard field goal to open the fourth quarter, then added two touchdowns in the span of 1:24. Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown threw an 18-yard strike to make it 34-19, then the defense picked off UA’s Jordan McCloud on the next series and ran it back for six points.

The defensive touchdown effectively put the game out of reach for Arizona.

5

McCloud, a sophomore transfer from South Florida, made his first start for the Wildcats at quarterback.