By the numbers: How Arizona lost a double-digit lead against Washington
BY THE NUMBERS

Arizona quarterback Will Plummer runs between Washington defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa, left, and linebacker Cooper McDonald in the second quarter.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona let a fourth-quarter lead slip through its grasp, falling 21-16 at home to Washington on Friday night.

These numbers explain how the Wildcats lost their nation-leading 19th consecutive game:

12:58

This game began to turn Washington's way with 12:58 to go in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were up 16-7 at Washington's 28-yard line when UA quarterback Will Plummer threw an errant screen pass that was picked off by Huskies defensive end Tuli Letuligasenoa.

UW took over and scored a touchdown four plays later.

The Wildcats never got right on offense after that, managing just 19 yards the rest of the game. Washington took its first lead with 6:44 remaining.

10

Arizona was flagged for 10 penalties against the Huskies, six of which came in the second half. It marks the second time this season Arizona has committed 10 or more penalties in a game. They've been flagged seven or more times in all but two of their games.

Arizona's offense and defense were responsible for five penalties each against UW. A third-down defensive holding call in the end zone set up a Washington touchdown.

The Wildcats' final penalty of the night was an illegal substitution call against the defense on the Huskies' final drive. Washington was awarded an automatic first down, and was able to run the clock to less than 30 seconds left.

3.4

Plummer was ineffective much of the night at quarterback, and finished the game averaging 3.4 yards per pass attempt. The sophomore completed 13 of 20 passes for 68 yards and two interceptions.

Plummer has now thrown two or more interceptions in three of his eight appearances at QB since arriving at UA.

1

Wide receiver Jamarye Joiner saw playing time at quarterback in special package situations, mostly involving read-option plays. Joiner was responsible for Arizona’s lone touchdown of the night, a 1-yard rush from the goal line in the second quarter. It was Joiner’s first career rushing TD at Arizona and his first time finding the end zone since the 2020 opener against USC.

The Wildcats will continue to expand Joiner’s role as a dual-threat quarterback, coach Jedd Fisch said.

53

True freshman Stevie Rocker Jr. rushed eight times for a career-high 87 yards, including a 53-yard run.

Rocker Jr. took a second-quarter handoff from Joiner 53 yards down the sideline that resulted in Arizona’s longest rush of the season. The play set up an eventual 50-yard field goal from Lucas Havrisik that put the Cats up 13-0 going into the break.

13

The Wildcats have now squandered 13-0 leads on two separate occasions this season (NAU, Washington).

749

Days between victories for the Wildcats, who last won Oct. 5, 2019.

694-324

Opponents have outscored the Wildcats 694-324 during their 19-game losing streak, an average score of 36-17.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

