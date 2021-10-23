By the numbers: How Arizona lost a double-digit lead against Washington

Arizona let a fourth-quarter lead slip through its grasp, falling 21-16 at home to Washington on Friday night.

These numbers explain how the Wildcats lost their nation-leading 19th consecutive game:

12:58

This game began to turn Washington's way with 12:58 to go in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were up 16-7 at Washington's 28-yard line when UA quarterback Will Plummer threw an errant screen pass that was picked off by Huskies defensive end Tuli Letuligasenoa.

UW took over and scored a touchdown four plays later.

The Wildcats never got right on offense after that, managing just 19 yards the rest of the game. Washington took its first lead with 6:44 remaining.

10

Arizona was flagged for 10 penalties against the Huskies, six of which came in the second half. It marks the second time this season Arizona has committed 10 or more penalties in a game. They've been flagged seven or more times in all but two of their games.

Arizona's offense and defense were responsible for five penalties each against UW. A third-down defensive holding call in the end zone set up a Washington touchdown.